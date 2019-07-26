Everyday, Nonsexual Things Women Do That Men Find Super Sexy

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Put your hair up and get ready to strut!

We all know about the traditional ways that woman turn on their men: tiny lingerie, perfect hair, flawless makeup, and low lighting. While that might work to get you two in the mood, females may be missing out on his favorite turn-ons. Men seem to like women best when they’re totally unaware of just how fetching they’re being.

A simple stretch, a nonchalant flip of the hair, and wearing his shirt when you can’t find your own make the top of most men’s list. Here’s what they had to say about which nonsexual acts make their knees buckle and their heart race!

Like a Hero

That thing where she rests her head on your chest and looks up at you adoringly like you’re Superman or some s**t. Because in that moment you feel like you are. (The_Tic-Tac_Kid)

Seriously, that and the resting of their head on your shoulder are the best feelings in the world. Your entire day could be crap, but for a few minutes, all is right with the world. (soma16)

The Gun Show

Putting their hand daintily on my forearm or bicep. Game over, man. (BaconWrappedEnigma)

When it’s on the biceps i always feel the urge to give the faintest flex. Just enough so she doesn’t feel it. i don’t know, maybe it’s just me. (brwski)

Being Coy

When I catch one of you checking me out, then you try to hide that you were doing it. I’ve never seen it be awkward when a woman gets caught. Or maybe I just don’t care and think it’s adorable. [deleted user]

Especially when they suddenly look down and smile a little. Oh lawd. (12_bald_turkeys)

Book Smart

The hip sway when they are walking; it’s especially hot when they are holding some books. (UnicornManlyTears)

A lady in a nice blouse, skirt, heels, with long hair, glasses, and some authority…it’s not a bad turn-on to have. [deleted user]

Lip Bite

When they bite their bottom lip. I don’t know what they might be thinking at the time, but it’s horribly attractive. If they’re feeling insecure, horny, or whatever, it’s an expression I’m not sure how to read, but it just sets me off. [deleted user]

Men’s Shirts

Wearing my shirts. For the life of me, I cannot figure out why that is so godd**n hot. [deleted user]

That was one of my dreams as a teenager to have a girl wear my shirts to bed. And when it happened later, I let out a little giggle. So f**king cute. (jessemfkeeler)

The eyes have it

That look. That one where she knows she has your attention and she’s saying “come over here.” It’s the confidence and boldness that I like. It’s not one you see very often, but it’s always welcome. [deleted user]

Gawd do I love that look… I know exactly what you’re talking about. That kinda “hungry” look that draws you gaze in like a tractor beam, and you wouldn’t dare let yourself leave her gaze because that “I want you” look is too good to let go of? (Jovial_Gorilla)

Hold Your Hand

When I’m walking with a girl, and she reaches in to intertwine our fingers and hold hands. Or we’re already holding hands, and she lightly runs her thumb back and forth across my hand. (JBenzy670)

Melts my heart each and every time. (wbuns)

Body Line

One time a woman I was dating were getting ready for bed. I came out of the bathroom and she was laying on her side with her back to me in her shorts and a little camisole. Something about the way her curves looked in the dim light—-her hips, her butt, and her waist—-was just so amazingly hot I had to have her right then. [deleted user]

Snore

My current SO snores. It’s a really quiet, barely audible noise that you think would be coming from 1960s Disney-animated deer or squirrel or rabbit or something. Just the most adorable thing ever.

It’s really hard not to just roll over her and squeeze the ever-loving s**t out of her because its just irresistibly cute. Gah! I love it. So nice to go back to sleep listening to, too. (srsct)

OMG Shoes

Shoes. I have zero foot fetish, but a woman in really nice shoes/boots/heels is really sexy. It’s gotta really match the rest of her outfit, but set it off as well. Shows a good understanding of fashion and care for her style. [deleted user]

Tummy Kisses

I like kissing my girlfriend’s tummy. And she enjoys it. So we’ll just be like hanging out or watching a movie or something and she’ll give me this really puppy-eyes look and lift her shirt up and stare at me expectantly until I kiss her tummy.

it is the sweetest thing. [deleted user]

Hair Play

Playing with their hair. Is it just me who gets a lump in the throat when they do that? (Archron0)

No, bruh, at least half the herd is with you. (OilyB)

Sportsfan

Oversized sports jersey (personally I prefer hockey or football, but any will do) and panties (or nothing) underneath… Personally, I find this hotter than any lingerie I’ve ever seen and I don’t know why, but the look of a woman in just an oversized jersey is incredibly sexy and irresistible. (phaqueue)

Carefree

I don’t know if this applies to many guys or just myself, but it’s incredible when a girl just doesn’t care. Not in the sense of being reckless, but in the sense of living in the moment and being themselves and not caught up in their thoughts or how they look or what they’re wearing or whatever else. (SOwED)

Feminine Wiles

Just consider that us men have to be big, confident and manly all the time. We’re raised to be emotionless tough guys, so any cute little girly thing you do that we could never get away with is awesome to us. (BBC_ONLINE)

Original by Emily Hingle