Online or in-store? Where to buy your engagement ring

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Getting engaged is an exciting, romantic occasion that many people spend their lives’ dreaming of. This excitement, however, can quickly lead to feeling the pressure and stress when trying to pick that perfect engagement ring.

Many people wonder if it’s really possible to get a good quality diamond when buying online or if browsing a store’s stock is really the only option. As with anything, there are pros and cons to both, but it’s totally possible to find the perfect engagement ring online.

Pros and cons of buying online

One of the main positives to buying online is that you can browse a variety of different diamond engagement rings, allowing you to be fussier with your choice. Places like Diamonds Factory offer a large selection of rings meaning you’ll be able to view all of the different cuts, metals and shapes on offer rather than viewing the smaller collection that tends to be available in a high street branch. This opens up your circle of options, allowing you to find the perfect ring for the bride.

As long as you find a reputable source, you’ll have all the perks of buying in-store without having to physically step into one. This could include a solid returns policy, free delivery, a resizing option and a warranty to protect your diamond. Check the website’s terms and conditions before you purchase to find such features rather than jumping into the first website you come across.

The problem with buying online, particularly for those who are clueless when it comes to diamonds, is that you might end up with a lacklustre diamond thinking you’ve got a great deal. As you can’t see the diamond in person, you may end up disappointed with the lack of clarity when it turns up on your doorstep.

However, this shouldn’t happen if you buy from a reputable source, so make sure you always check reviews on the likes of Trustpilot. This will offer you the reassurance that your choice of website is legitimate and allow you to browse reviews from past customers.

A distinguished company will do everything they can to ensure you’re happy, regardless of if they’re based online or in store.

Pros and cons of buying in-store

The major pro, of course, is that you get to see the diamond in real life and ensure it meets your standards. If your partner is coming with you, they’ll be able to try on the ring which limits the risk of having to resize it. You’ll be able to have a chat with the salesperson, who can advise you and help you find the perfect match based on your needs.

However, you may have to pay more for your engagement ring when you buy in-store. According to The Guardian, this is due to the large overheads shop owners have to pay, which affects the overall cost of the ring. By purchasing online, you avoid these costs and therefore can save up to 80% of the total cost of the diamond.

As well as potentially having to pay more, you don’t get as large of a selection in-store as you would online. Stores are unlikely to have every ring in stock and typically have a smaller range than you would find on their website. As mentioned, it does mean that you can try on a range of different styles and find the right one, but many brides prefer their ring to be a surprise anyway.

Regardless of if you opt to go for an online or in-store purchase, make sure you enjoy the occasion rather than letting the stress get to you. Either way, you’ll end up with a stunning diamond that will make the gift of a lifetime.