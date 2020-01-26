Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry in a New Royal TV Show

The writer and producer of a TV animated series titled Family Guy, Gary Janetti, is now making another animated series. This one will be about the British royal family, according to BBC.

The show is inspired by the popular Instagram account Janetti has created, and the TV-series will be titled The Prince. It will tell a story about the royal family from the angle of a six-year-old Prince George, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first son, and the future King of England.

The voice behind Prince Harry’s character in the show will be the British actor Orlando Bloom. The show will be made under HBO, who were behind the popular show Game of Thrones, and Janetti joked how he is more than happy to collaborate with them and to bring them another show that has characters fighting for the throne.

Gary Janetti created the Instagram account we previously mentioned, and it is a made-up account that has Prince George as the user. He is always making fun of his brother and sister, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and other royal family members like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie. The account has around 900,000 followers in the abovementioned social media, and people are enjoying the posts every day.

Other actors that might give their voices to some of the royal characters are Condola Rashad, who will most likely give her voice to Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch will be Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander will be Prince Philip and Prince Charles. Frances de la Tour is rumored to be Queen Elizabeth II, while Iwan Rheon will be Prince William. Alan Cumming will give his voice to Prince George’s butler named Oven.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are again in the public spotlight as they are no longer working members of the royal family. They moved to Canada recently to start a new life, and they are no longer having royal titles in their possession.