Conspiracies That Gloom Over Britain! Who is Prince Harry’s Real Father, and What Kind of Political Game Hides Behind His Marriage With Meghan Markle?

The British Royal family has always been closely watched, and whatever happens in the royal family, people have their own assumptions and opinions. During the past years, many conspiracy theories regarding the British royal family have developed, and here are the current ones that have been very active in the United Kingdom so far.

The reptile race

Former BBC host, David Icke, is known to the world as a conspiracy theorist, and one of his most famous conspiracy theories revolves around the British royal family. He believes that the royal family is a part of Illuminati and that they earned their power due to their connection with reptile aliens. Icke firmly believes in this theory, and he explained that the reason why the royal family wants their royal blood to remain in the family is due to the connection to the reptile species, and that gives them power. He even stated how he talked to a few people who have seen some of the most influential people in the world turning into reptiles.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s secret daughter

In 2014 there was an article on how Prince Charles and Princess Diana have a secret child. Before Princess Diana married Prince Charles, she had to go to a gynecologist to be officially stated that she can have babies. But, some people started thinking about something else about the visit.

Globe published the article in 2014 on how during one of the routine visits to the doctors, a particular doctor took Princess Diana’s cells to perform fertilization, and an embryo developed. Princess Diana gave birth to a secret child shortly after her wedding to Prince Charles. This was supposedly all kept a secret in the royal family, and the publication even had photographs of the alleged daughter, who was named Sarah. Many stated how the photos were photoshopped for Sarah to resemble the late Princess Diana, and it still hasn’t been proved to this day if this conspiracy theory is correct.

The royal family killed Princess Diana

One of the oldest, and it is still going on today. After the royal divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Diana wrote a letter in which she stated how she felt like her life was in danger because she thought someone tried to destroy her car breaks. She thought that was because if she was out of the way, Prince Chares could marry again. Despite all this, it was proven that the driver was intoxicated, and he is the only responsible for the car crash in which Princess Diana lost her life.

Diana’s third pregnancy

Mohamed Al-Fayed spread a rumor of how Princess Diana carried a baby that belonged to his son during the time of her death. Since the Al-Fayed family were Muslims, Prince Philip couldn’t stand the fact that his grandsons would have a Muslim for a stepfather, according to Al-Fayed. However, during the autopsy of Princess Diana’s body, there haven’t been found any signs of pregnancy, despite the Al Fayed claims.

Kate Middleton hired a surrogate mother

When the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Princess Charlotte, people started commenting on how Kate Middleton hired a surrogate mother, since her belly wasn’t big enough, as it is supposed to be after a woman gives birth. Some also stated how she didn’t have that maternal instinct in her eyes, and that prompted people to start this ridiculous conspiracy theory.

Prince Charles is not Prince Harry’s father

For years now people had a suspicion that Prince Harry is James Hewitt’s son. He and Princess Diana had an affair during her marriage with Prince Charles, and even though some have stated that the relationship started only after Prince Harry was born. However, John Conway claims that Hewitt confessed that he and Princess Diana began to their romance 18 months before Prince Harry was born, and Conway even wrote a play about who is Prince Harry’s father. The play had its debut in 2014.

Meghan Markle is a political plot

One of the recent conspiracy theories revolves around Meghan Markle and her marriage with Prince Harry. The theory says that their marriage is a political gambit that will enable Great Britain to take over the United States of America. Since the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be both American and British, that child of theirs can grow up to be both the US President and the King of England. The viral tweet stated how the British want the United States back, and this is their way of achieving it.