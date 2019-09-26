Our 10 Favorite Male Celebrity Mug Shots

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We went through some of our favorite photos of famous ladies who got in trouble with the law. But now that Chace Crawford’s mug shot has been circulating, we realize that the men need a little recognition as well. There’s a hefty handful of male celebrities who have found themselves getting a portrait taken by a police officer. We have the pictures to prove it, and in some cases even weirder stories to go with them. Read on to get your star-studded lineup of guys who made some major mistakes, and got caught.

1. Chace Crawford

Chace Crawford must abide by the saying “art imitates life,” because like his “Gossip Girl” character Nate, he seems to enjoy pot from time to time. Unfortunately, since the real world is nothing like “GG,” Crawford was arrested recently for marijuana possession in Texas. But he should feel comforted by the fact that he took one of the most attractive mug shots we have ever seen. [NY Daily News]

2. Shia LaBeouf

It seems that bossing around large intergalactic robots all day finally went to Shia LaBeouf’s head. In 2007, he refused to leave a Chicago Walgreens, and eventually had to be escorted out. LaBeouf, who appeared to be intoxicated, was eventually charged with trespassing. Calm down, guys! He was probably just trying to find the “Transformers” band-aids.

3. Charlie Sheen

This is Charlie Sheen‘s mug shot for his December arrest, when he was charged with domestic violence, mischief, assault and menacing. For a rap sheet like that, Sheen’s picture looks pretty mild. It has much more of a reading-an-eye-chart vibe, than an I-just-threatened-to-kill-my-wife one, which makes it kind of creepier.

4. Daniel Dae Kim

The “Lost” cast seems to be chock-full of not-so-smart partiers. Daniel Dae Kim joined fellow castaways Michelle Rodriguez and Cynthia Watros as the third person from the show to be charged with drunk driving. And by the looks of his hair, it seems it took place in a convertible.

5. Michael Lohan

Michael Lohan’s hands are accustomed to handcuffs, sort of like a certain spawn we know. (Cough, Lindsay.) This mug shot was taken after a 2009 arrest for disobeying a restraining order. While Daddy Lohan being stalker-ish isn’t too surprising, the resemblance between his mug shot and Lilo’s is pretty remarkable.

6. Joshua Jackson

This has to be one of the cutest mug shots. Joshua Jackson just looks so darn adorable and chipper, especially for just being arrested. Jackson was taken in for starting a drunken brawl at a Carolina Hurricanes’ hockey game. Which makes me think the twinkle I see in his eye is more of a glassed-over, boozy gaze.

7. John Mayer

John Mayer kept his 2001 arrest for driving without a license under wraps until 2009. Mayer challenged TMZ front man Harvey Levin to unearth his mug shot from the event, and as a reward the artist would donate $25,000 to a charity of TMZ’s choice. Well, as you can tell—they got the goods, and Mayer stayed true to his word. It is always nice to hear of a John Mayer story with a happy ending.

8. Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke got double exposure, being arrested twice. The first offense was in 1994 for spousal abuse, after his wife Carre Otis accused him of slapping and kicking her. The following arrest was, thankfully, less malicious and more stupid than anything else. In 2007, Rourke was arrested after making an illegal u-turn on his Vespa, and then failing a series of sobriety tests. So it was a SUI, or Scootering Under the Influence.

9. Hugh Grant

This is a celebrity mugshot classic. Hugh Grant has managed to physically convey the feeling, “Oh crap, I just got caught getting a blow job from a prostitute named Divine, while I am dating Elizabeth Hurley,” rather expertly in this police photo.

10. Al Pacino

This striking young man is a 21-year-old Al Pacino. The actor was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. Pacino said the gun was a prop he needed for a skit in acting class. Either this was the truth or Pacino put his skills to use, because the charges were eventually dropped.

Original by: Kelli Bender