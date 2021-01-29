Overcoming Negative Mindsets with Pauly Long

At 27, Pauly Long decided he had enough of the victim mindset he was stuck in. He decided he was done letting others label him. He was done letting others try to tell him who he was. He began living the life he truly wanted to live. In 2019, he founded his business: MineSet. With MineSet, he shows other people how to achieve their goals. His goal is to motivate and educate others, so they can live the life they’re truly meant for.

Letting Go of Fear

Most people can relate to where Pauly was at when he was 27. It might start as a gnawing in your gut or a subconscious thought in the back of your mind. Then, suddenly, you wake up one day wondering what you’re doing with your life. Luckily, it’s never too late to change your path. As Pauly says, fear is just false events appearing real. When you recognize that what you’re afraid of is just a false idea that someone else has made you believe is real – it changes the game. For example, are you afraid of failing? What if I told you that failure isn’t real – it hasn’t even happened yet. It’s just something that someone has told you will happen, so you believe it. This is what Pauly teaches. If you have a vision, a goal, or an idea, you have to go after it. Things work out when you work for them. But first, you have to let go of fear.

Daily Habits

For Pauly, consistency has been key to get him to where he is at today. Though his day to day varies and he is constantly working from different places, he stays true to his daily routine and tasks. Everyday starts with reading, physical activity, and healthy breakfast. Creating a strong morning routine leads to productivity throughout the day. This daily routine sets the stage for success in the rest of his day.

Pauly is also a big believer in manifestation and daily affirmations. If you take a look at his Instagram, you’ll see daily tips and motivation. He often talks about using manifestation and daily affirmations to achieve goals. Manifestation, in a nutshell, is bringing something you desire into your life by using the law of attraction. People who practice manifestation spend time envisioning themselves with what they desire – what would it feel like to have it? What would life be like? Daily affirmations go along with the manifestations – for example, if you want to gain 100,000 followers on Instagram, you would spend time imagining what that would be like, how the new followers would find your page, and how you would interact with them. Daily affirmations might include things like “I’m so grateful to have a large social media following. I provide them with excellent content.” The first step is believing you can do what you set out to do. Pauly takes these lessons and teaches people how to use them in tandem with good old hard work.

Change Your Perception

As you work on letting go of fear and adjusting your daily habits, your perception will likely shift. Pauly is a strong believer in that things happen for you, not to you. In the same vein, he says that everything happens for a reason. Whether that was to take you further in the direction you thought you were going, or to teach you a lesson. Hardships are part of life. Pauly discusses his own hardships, and how he had to work to change his perception of them. He now focuses on having a mindset that is humble but hungry, positive, and enthusiastic. He did this by adapting his perception. When you realize that you can achieve your dreams, you just have to put in the work to achieve them – the sky’s the limit.

Pauly’s goal with MineSet is to teach others the tools he used to change his own life. He helps others change their mindset and become their own boss by motivating and educating them. He teaches people how to replicate his business model for long term success.

Want to stay up to date with Pauly? Follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.