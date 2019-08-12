Men and Women Bravely Share Stories About Their Office Sexcapades

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Sex in the office is such a touchy subject, but let’s be honest: We’ve all done it at least once in our lives. A “friend of mine” told me a steamy story about a late-night office creep she had with her work boo.

One night, the man she described as her soul mate was working late, designing material. She stopped by the office to retrieve her laptop she left earlier. When she walked into the building, she heard The Roots’ “Break You Off” blasting from his office. (If you know the song, you’d know that jam is sexy AF.) She didn’t expect anyone to be there. She peeked in, just to say hello. The vibe was right, the time was right; One thing led to another and she was spread eagle on his desk with the city’s skyline as her backdrop.

If you thought her story was hot, the following women and men have similar stories of getting it on in their workplace:

Leah gets all access

“When I first started dating my boyfriend, we were walking back from a nighttime stroll in the park when he mentioned that his former office was located in the area (he had just switched jobs) and that he somehow still had a key to the premises. He led me upstairs under the pretenses of showing off the space, but what was a casual walk-through turned into an abrupt rendezvous. No space was sacred…we fooled around on his old desk, the mid-level cabinets, the back wall. The whole time I kept expecting one of his old colleagues to walk in (though he swore there were no security cameras), so we ended up leaving to find a more private place.”

Seth’s “Business Arrangement”

“We were working on the same political campaign for 15-hour days, seven days a week, so we were always around each other. But we were just friends. Then she asked me if I wanted to ‘relax’ with her for a bit. She made it sound like a business arrangement. We closed the door to a rarely-used office and went down on each other up against the wall. We hooked up one more time after that, but decided to be luxurious and checked into a hotel instead.”

Jessica’s Wide View

“Full disclosure: It wasn’t me having the sex. But when I worked in Times Square, everyone in my office suddenly started squealing and pressing themselves up against the window one day, and when I went over to see what all the fuss was about, it was a couple in the office across the street from us…having sex. It lasted a full 10 minutes, which we of course watched every second of. At one point when they were going at it doggy-style, he *CHECKED HIS PHONE.* Anyway they never saw us—but the people in the office above them did, and held up a sign that said ‘What are you looking at?! Call us!’ It was great.”

The best Dan’s ever had

“I was running a non-profit in Washington D.C. and was on the outs with my on-again off-again girlfriend. We had just had drinks and decided we were on again as we were walking by my office. I told her I had to get something inside, then closed the door of my office behind me and we went at it on my desk…and then in my desk chair. It was probably the best sex we ever had.”

Lisa puts on her own show

“My boyfriend and I both worked in a theater and we hooked up in the booth when no one was attending a show. I always thought the idea was really hot…but I couldn’t enjoy it because I kept thinking someone would walk in”

Michael’s Magical Moment

I had been hooking up with this girl who volunteered at my place of employment. She kept saying that we shouldn’t see each other (she wanted a serious relationship and knew that wasn’t going to be with me) but then we would see each other and one of us would propose a drink and we’d hook up again. This one time she was helping me close up. We started making out on the couches in the lobby area. I had to get something from my office and she followed me in and immediately reached for my belt buckle. I barely had time to get the curtains drawn before we were on my desk. Honestly it was magical.

Dana’s Bad Experience

“I met an attractive guy at a bar and ended up sleeping with him on the second date. The sex was great…but he also tried to initiate anal sex a few times throughout the course of night, despite me asking him to stop. Long story short, it made me never want to see him again. The cherry on top of that bad experience? The next morning he asked if my office had a gym. When I told him ‘yes’ he explained that he was asking because he wanted to f*ck me in it later that afternoon (???). I told him ‘no’ and, needless to say, never saw him again.”

