The Dos and Don’ts of a One-Night Stand

Have you ever had a night out with your girls and wanted to take a guy home later for some real action? Well, I haven’t. But that’s only because I’m not into smashing and dashing. But there are plenty of women who are—they just don’t know how to go about doing it.

Have no fear, because I’m going to give you a few tips on having a successful one-night stand. Hey, just because I don’t do one-night stands, it doesn’t mean I don’t know what you should or shouldn’t do. Trust me, living vicariously through my friends has come in handy. Alas, here are the rules:

Do be safe

Having sex with a complete stranger is one of the riskiest things one can do. Your number one priority in a one-night stand is to make sure you’re safe before all the fun begins.

This means, make sure at least one of your friends know your whereabouts (iPhone has made it easy with sharing your location), and stay strapped—don’t depend on him for condoms. Bring your own.

Don’t rely on beer googles

Too many times we think a guy is cute after having one too many. If you’re going to be knocking back shots of Jameson all night, make sure you pick out your guy first. That way, you’ll know that he’s actually attractive and it isn’t the whiskey talking.

Do be honest

If you’re going to do this, be honest in knowing that you’re entering a sex-only zone. Know that he won’t be calling you after this and there will be no strings attached. If you’re all about the fun and not the feelings, do the damn thing! If not, step away from your thoughts.

As for him: Though it doesn’t seem common, there are some guys who are looking for more than a smash and dash. Be honest in telling him what you’re looking for, or in this case, what you’re not looking for. If he seems like the clingy type, GET OUT.

Don’t do it if too drunk

If you’re down to hit it and quit it, chances are you want to remember the experience. Drinking alcohol will lessen the nerves, but don’t get too drunk. No one wants a sloppy sex partner. And like I previously stated, you want a night to remember.

Do get out fast

You’ve both been drinking, which ultimately led you two to the bed. But when the morning comes, so does logical thoughts. Before you can even give yourself a chance to ask, “WTF just happened?” or “Who are you?” just go.

There’s nothing worse than embarrassment and regret, and not to mention, that notorious walk of shame. Make sure you keep a get-out-quick scheme in your back pocket.

Do follow-up

If you exchanged numbers with your hook-up, send him a quick, little courtesy text, telling him how much fun you had. Nothing more, nothing less.

Don’t leave anything behind

Before darting out of there, make sure you have all of your belongings. Double, even triple check for everything you came with. And last but certainly not least:

Don’t try to take it further

Well, this is a tricky one. If you’re feeling the chemistry between you and there can possibly be something more than sex, by all means, go for it—just not while you’re in bed the morning after.

You guys just had a wild night of random fun, don’t ruin it with serious talk. Wait after a few dates to spring it on him. But if he seems the least bit interested, GO THE OTHER WAY.

Original by Ashlee Miller