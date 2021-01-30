Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg is Swedish comic and YouTuber best known for his pseudonym “PewDiePie”. He is one of the most famous and most successful influencers all over the world. So, let’s see how much money he earns from the Internet and YouTube.

Early Life, Before Youtube

On October 24th, 1989, PewDiePie was born in Gothenburg, Sweden. In his childhood, he was very interested in art and computer games. After finishing high school, he went to university. Unfortunately, or perhaps, fortunately, this did not last long because he realized that he didn’t belong there. Shortly thereafter he began to work as a hot dog seller until he started his channel on YouTube in 2010.

That was exactly the most important moment in his career and life at all. Channel was called “PewDie” which is later changed in “PewDiePie”. And, since then, his rise in the world of YouTubers has begun.

Career

As we have already said, soon, his name became one of the most prominent in the world of Youtubers and his career began to rise. With high-quality videos came views as well as net earnings and subscribers. Soon, he became very popular and his channel already had 5 million subscribers in 2012.

Today, his YouTube channel has more than 102 million subscribers and that is really impressive and for great respect. In just 6 years he has come from 5 million to almost 71 million subscribers and has become one of the most famous personalities on the Internet. Awesome, right?

PewDiePie Net Worth 2021

Certainly, the most important moment of his career is launching the ” PewDiePie” channel. In addition, on the Forbes list, he is an Internet person with the highest internet earnings. In 2017, he earned $ 15 million, which is amazing. As of 2021, PewDiePie’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million.

Also, he launched a project “Water Campaign”, that brought him another $ 400,000 profit. We must say that he had problems with racism, which is not good for this popular YouTuber. However, PewDiePie is certainly part of a large community and has a huge number of followers on social networks, so we think that such things will never happen to him anymore.

Because in this way he does not get anything good, but only a really bad reputation and attracts negative comments, which is certainly not his goal.

Favorite quotes from PewDiePie

“The thing that has made YouTube so successful is that you can relate to the people you’re watching to a much higher degree than to the people you see on TV.”

“When I started my YouTube channel in 2010, I never imagined that one day it would be the most subscribed channel in the world and that I would be a part of such a great community.”

“With my channel, and what people associate with the Internet, most people think it goes viral, you become this huge thing super quick. I never had an explosion or a huge thing. It’s just been something that has progressively been growing. It’s been building.”

“It was so much easier to connect with my fans when I was smaller. I could answer every message, and I enjoyed doing that.”

Summary

PewDiePie is one of the most successful internet personalities of all time. He was born in Sweden. When he left school, he started his YouTube channel, which has the name as well as his pseudonym “PewDiePie “ and which is certainly the most successful channel ever. We are sure that his career and his fortune will grow in the years ahead.