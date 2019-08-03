Poll: Were You Ever Afraid To Masturbate?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Whoa, high school flashback! Feministing’s “sexpert,” Professor Foxy, recently fielded a question from a 16-year-old young woman who just masturbated for the first time and is a little freaked out by the experience. I can totally relate: around the same age; I was paranoid I’d “hurt” my delicate ladyparts and have to make an awkward doctor’s visit. I knew my hymen was supposed to break eventually, but my mind was full of what ifs? As to how this would actually happen. What if my fingernails scratched something? What if I pushed my vibrator too deep inside and damaged my cervix? I couldn’t tear anything in there, right? (Hey, don’t judge! I think I may have seen a childbirth video at some point and my imagination got carried away. It happens.) Lucky for me, in time, I learned my ladyparts aren’t so delicate after all and are actually quite elastic. But it took me years to learn this — yes, years! So, Little 16-Year-Old Writing To Professor Foxy, I know what you’re going through! [Feministing]

Were you ever scared to masturbate?

Nope, I wasn’t skittish at all. Why should I have been scared? Yes, I also worried I might “hurt” myself or “break” something. Silly me. No, but I was definitely afraid of using tampons. Where were you, Judy Blume? I’m a guy who is grateful for all my sex organs are external. Show me the results!

Original by Jessica Wakeman