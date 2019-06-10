Pomeranian – The cutest breed you could possibly find

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There is a reason dogs are referred to as “man’s best friend”, and many dog owners will agree that they deserve this title. They will stay by your side through thick and thin. However, the decision of bringing a dog into your home should not be taken lightly. In the following text, we are going to list a few things you have to consider and tell you why you should choose a Pomeranian.

Firstly, you have to be sure that you want a dog. Owning a pet comes with many responsibilities since you are not getting a toy but a being that requires your care and attention. You have to have enough room for them in your house or apartment. If you opt for a puppy you are basically getting a baby. They need specially formulated food, and you have to monitor them constantly as they grow to make sure there are no problems and also to be able to identify one in time so you can react and take them to the vet.

Furthermore, a new puppy requires a lot of love and patience. You have to teach your pet to obey, and it is important to start training from the very beginning. The most important thing is to be persistent and to find the balance between firm and gentle approach. Also, dogs love affirmation and attention so you should reward them every time they obey your request by praising them and giving them a treat occasionally. Take them for a walk regularly and allow them to explore the world around them.

Moving on to one of the most loved breeds – Pomeranian. They are so small and fluffy and cute, how can one not adore them? Here are some reasons why you should opt for this beauty.

First of all, due to their small size, this breed is perfect for people who live in small houses or apartments. Unlike big dogs, they don’t require a lot of space such as a big yard or larger area inside your home. Moreover, since they have become so popular in the last few years, there are a number of places you can get them from, like www.bearfacepomz.com website.

Even though, this may come as a surprise to you, Pomeranians are very good watchdogs. They are active and vivacious, and they can bark extremely loud if they sense danger. They can also notice when someone is at the threshold, and they will alert you. In addition, they are extremely energetic and can compete in all sorts of sports and competitions. Apart from being playful, they are extrovert and very amiable which means that they will get along very well with other pets you have in your household. Due to their personality, they are extremely loving and caring, so they will happily greet you every time you get home from work, and spend evenings sitting in your lap, snuggling.

Lastly, when it comes to taking care of them, it is fairly easy to bathe and groom them, but you should brush and shed their coat regularly if you don’t want their hair to end up everywhere in your home.

All in all, before getting any pet you have carefully to think about it and be prepared for certain things, but once you get one, we are sure, you will find a faithful companion.