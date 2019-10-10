Popular Parenting Influencers For 2020 

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In today’s world of social media influence, people turn their attention towards influencers on these social media platforms for advice and general entertainment purposes. Social media has had a huge impact on our society. Influencers in specific niches deliver content to “influence” people. On today’s subject, we are going to be discussing parenting influencers, and which are the most popular ones for 2020.

1. Ilana Wiles

Ilana Wiles, @mommyshorts on Instagram, is an influencer that is a mother of two daughters from Manhattan. She lives with her family and she owns her own blog where she shares her personal experiences about what it means being a parent. She also shares with her audience interviews with popular parents and icons from our society, as well as, tips on how to manage parenting life with everything else. Ilana is very much a full-time mommy and uses her 150,000 followers to make a substantial living while taking good care of her family. Ilana Wiles is also a writer, having written a very popular parenting book called ‘The Mommy Shorts Guide to Remarkably Average Parenting’.

2. Heather Armstrong

Known as one of the pioneers of the parenting influence block, Heather Armstrong started her parenting blog back in 2001. She began the idea after she gave birth to her first child, and started writing about her experiences ever since. She has over 1.3 million followers on Twitter, her own podcast, her own merch shop, and is a bestselling author and blogger that influences people to this day. The reason why she is loved and adored by millions is due to her own unique way of sharing parenting experiences and combining it with wit humor.

3. Faust Island

Faust Island is a parenting blog by Amber Faust, a mother of three children. He and her husband, Matthew, started the blog sometime after they met on the Caribbean, and it’s been rainbows, sunshine, and poop’s ever since. With over 222k followers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest, Faust Island is a well-known brand in the parenting social media game. The name of their brand is a combination of their last name and because they met on an island. You can see more about them on Instagram @faustisland and faustisland.com.

4. Joanna Goddard

Joanna is well-known for her blog, Cup of Jo, and she’s an influencer that has had many years of experience managing life with kids. She is an influencer and blogger that began her career as a hobby. Once she saw that her blog was cathing traction, she ditched her full-time job to focus on her blog. Ever since Joanna has had over 100,000 followers on Instagram and over 70,000 followers on Twitter and Facebook.

5. Jill Smokler

Jill Smokler is one influencer that certainly couldn’t predict her blog would become so huge. The name of her website is Scary Mommy, a once small blog that grew into a media company. Jill’s blog posts daily articles from fellow influencers on all subjects related to parenting, and she has millions of website views each month. A popular figure on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, Jill has established herself as one of the most popular parenting influencers on the planet. With more than half a million followers and hundreds of writers on her website, Jill is certainly one to look up to.