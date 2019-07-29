Perfect Positions for Women Who Feel Insecure About Their Bodies

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Get off without being self-conscious

In my world, LeeLand, I would wave my magic battle axe and rid the people of my land of insecurities. Got a pot belly? Who cares! Cellulite? That’s nothing! But unfortunately LeeLand doesn’t exist (yet), and we are flawed humans who have been trained to feel shame and embarrassment about certain parts of our body.

Intercourse is probably the only time where we are expected to get totally undressed, exposing our bodies ― perceived flaws and all ― for someone to get turned on by us. Some people don’t give AF, while others can’t relax and enjoy every position because they’re hung up about what is presented and exposed. So here are some bedroom positions you can try out that will hopefully make you more comfortable with sharing your body. Because your body is beautiful and you deserve to get down even if you’re feeling insecure.

Missionary

Since in missionary position, most of your partner’s body is covering your own. Therefore they are only really concentrating on looking at your face… unless your tatas have slipped into your armpits, which is totally normal and happens to anyone with a largish chest.

Think this position boring? You can spice up missionary in various ways, like putting a couple of pillows under your bum, folding one leg over the other (this does expose side butt, though), or even your legs over his shoulder, if you’re flexible enough.

Cowgirl

Riding your partner gives them a great view of your face and chest. Insecure about your tatas and/or tummy? You can wear a sexy lacy or see through bra and a high-waisted garter belt. You can also lay flat against your partner like in missionary position.

With or without a mirror, getting it on in a chair is hot because you are facing each other and can watch the pleasure and happiness spread across their face. Even if they make weird faces (which I think I do but no one has told me yet).

Plus, you’re out of the bed and everyone needs some non-bed based intimacy once in a while. Consider the kitchen table or dining room table if they are of quality build.

Original by Jordie Lee