Top 5 ways to deal with cellulite

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Cellulite isn’t a disease, it isn’t a condition, it is a perfectly normal thing that around 80 – 90 percent of women have. It has been promoted as something bad and ugly, but the truth is that it’s completely normal and whether it’s “ugly” depends only on you. As soon as the word cellulite was introduced, women of all ages started looking for ways to get rid of it knowing that it isn’t harmful at all. Up until the late 60s, fat was simply called fat and it was completely acceptable, normal, and wasn’t considered unattractive. Now, we call it cellulite and we want it out of our lives. So, if you’re truly eager to get rid of that which makes your skin lumpy and dimply, keep on reading.

Sweat and drink a lot of water. Proper hydration can help a lot with reducing cellulite and it’s overall health to keep yourself hydrated especially during hot summer months. Go to the sauna, exercise regularly and you’ll notice that your cellulite situation is changing for the better. Working out will improve your circulation and tone your muscles making your skin look smoother. Resistance training is particularly effective as it helps you grow your muscles. Combine a healthy diet, brisk exercise, and moves that will tone your muscles. Avoid soft drinks and refined carbs, and try eating more fiber and proteins. Proteins will help with the growth of the muscles and stimulate the production of collagen and elastin which will help reduce the cellulite.

Massage the cellulite zone. Massage can improve circulation and can stimulate lymph flow. Cellulite massage treatments are based on the concept that by massaging the area you can improve the blood flow and reduce the excessive fluid. It does have a short-term effect so it needs to be repeated.

Certain creams, oils, and scrubs can also help. They also work by stimulating the blood flow and smoothing the surface of the skin. Some products come with ingredients that can promote fat burning and limit fat storage. However, it’s important to keep in mind that no cream, no matter how expensive it is, won’t be able to melt away your fat. They can help with the appearance, superficially, but they should be used as a part of the diet and exercise regime.

Try different products and see what works for you. There has been talking about anti-cellulite leggings as well. It’s said they have micro-massaging technology in them that can compress the cellulite. Again, just like creams and oils, it can help only if you stick to your diet and exercise. There are numerous, cute women’s leggings with different patterns you can see every day around New York. If you’re interested in taking a look at some of them, click here.

Exfoliate often. Try with a caffeine-filled body scrub as ground coffee exfoliant can reduce the cellulite by stimulating lymphatic drainage while caffeine can temporarily tighten the skin. Also, if you’re tan, then cellulite is far less visible. So, you can try using self-tanner or spend some more time on the beach!