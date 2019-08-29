Pregnant Men Giving Birth Is The Hot New Trend In … Porn?

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Human beings have wild imaginations and insatiable sexual appetites, which means anything that can be fetishized will be fetishized by someone, if not multiple someones, and if there are enough someones fetishizing a thing, then a new genre of porn will be born. Speaking of birthing, did you know that the hot new trend in porn involves “pregnant” men going through the stages of delivery? Yes, the miracle of life is apparently erotically stimulating to some men, and gay speciality porn site Film911.net is where they go for scenes depicting guys going through the labor process.

And get this — MPREG porn, as pregnant men erotica is commonly known, rarely features any nudity, come shots, butt sex, dicks, balls or sexual scenarios of any kind. It’s utterly SFW — so long as you don’t get a massive boner while watching. It’s lunchtime! Let’s get to know Connor, who really cannot wait to get an epidural:

“Connor” is played by gay porn actor Conner, who was basically born to play the role of a pregnant man erotically giving birth, thanks to his ability to push out his stomach to resemble a pregnant belly.

“I guess it’s just like any acting skill,” Conner told Vice. He is also frequently featured in other speciality porn produced by Film911, like scenes in which he stuffs himself with food. Hungry?

Conner is also popular for his work in scene depicting muscle and bellybutton worship:

Film911.net also features porn for people who are turned on by the concept of being eaten, called vorarephilia.

“It’s the idea of someone dominating someone else,” Jay, the founder of Film911 told VICE. “There is a lot of domination and submission. The vore videos aren’t about cannibalism, they’re about swallowing someone whole, which is a way of dominating them.”

There are also scenes in the “heartbeat” genre, where viewers watch a man jog on a treadmill and can hear his heart racing, and gut-punching clips, for folks who get their rocks off seeing someone get the wind kicked out of them, I guess. Hey, while none of these specialty porn genres really wet my whistle, they sure as hell sound more pleasant than rosebudding. Do you, MPREG fetishists and gut-punching pervs, DO YOU.

Original by Amelia McDonell-Parry