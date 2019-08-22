Preparing for GMAT – Hire a Tutor vs. Self-Study

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

GMAT isn’t a joke of a test. Not everyone is a genius like that one student in the class who seems to know all the answers. And you’re only making things more difficult if you decide to study alone for GMAT. That will be a big mistake, especially since you can only appear for the test once a year. Not passing it on your first attempt will mean waiting and preparing for another year. That is why it is essential to have a tutor who will constantly assist you with the different subjects and prepare you for the test. The contribution of a professional tutor is crucial and believe it or not. They do come in handy to pass the test in your first attempt.

Here are a few reasons why working with a tutor will be essential for passing GMAT:

1. Lessons made easier

The syllabus for GMAT is the same that you have studied in high school. There is nothing new that you have to learn. But the questions are trickier, and you have to analyze a lot more. Most importantly, you need to answer an incredible number of questions in a short period. Your tutor will make the lessons easier for you. They are aware of shortcuts to solve the problems that you will get in the GMAT questions. If you study alone, these shortcuts will be challenging to learn. Just take time to find more information and hire a reputable tutor.

2. Explaining new subjects

Many students don’t opt for economics and statistics in high school. But GMAT will have questions on these two topics. Those who prefer not to opt for the services of a tutor will face a lot of hurdles to learn these two topics because they are entirely new to them. But if you do have a tutor, you can be assured that he/she will explain the topic in such a way that you can answer the questions during the examination. The objective is to answer the questions and not to have in-depth knowledge just because you didn’t have those subjects in high school.

3. A wide number of questions

Tutors are like libraries when it comes to questions. They know the solution to every problem that may come as a question in GMAT. This is another reason why you shouldn’t opt for self-study. It will restrict your field of questioning, and the number of problems you solve will be lesser than someone who is taking tuitions. Your motive should be to answer as many questions as possible within 3 hours. Your tutor will give you knew questions every day so that you can be prepared for a variety of problems during the test. Also, time management is another skill that your tutor will teach you in various sessions.

Professional help is always beneficial when you appear for an examination as tough as GMAT. It can be made simpler though if you get help from a tutor instead of studying alone.