Two Women Fall in Love After Meeting in a Ménage à Trois With a Married Man!

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

This love triangle is next level

We’ve heard of people having threesomes but this ménage à trois takes the cake! These two women have decided to eliminate the middle man in their equation and take their own chances at love. But, this guy doesn’t seem like he’ll miss having them around since he’s already married. We know, we’re just as confused as you.

How the Happy Couple Met

Looks like these two women struck up a relationship after learning that they were sleeping around with the same married man! But, they share more than just illicit affairs with this guy. Both women had a baby for him.

They’ve got something in common

Iquiriah Vessel and her now fiancée learned of each other back in 2014 after they discovered that they were both sleeping with the same married man. Both women later ended up getting pregnant by the man; one had a girl, and one had a boy.

“We both have babies for this married man……We started dating back in 2014 after finding out we was messing with the same dude,” the one women explained. “To answer y’all question NO neither one of us had kids for this guy once we started dating each other!”

Ms. To Mrs.

The couple decided to make things official after having their babies. Wanting to keep their affair completely between the two of them, Ms. Vessel decided to propose in a major way last spring.

“I proposed to her in front of the whole hood at her birthday block party,” Vessel said.

Here Come the Brides

SHARE this story!

Original by Leah Oby