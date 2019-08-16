Which Type of Invisible Dog Fence Is Right For Your Yard?

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We all want our dogs to have the freedom to run around the yard, unconstrained by a leash. Unfortunately, if you live in an urban area its sometimes just not possible. However, if you have a bit of a back yard to work with, you can provide your dog with this freedom even if you don’t have a fully-enclosed boundary fence.

These days there are plenty of invisible fence products to choose from, and all your dog has to do is wear a compatible collar to know where the boundaries are. Some dog owners fear that invisible fence systems are cruel because if your dog chooses to cross the boundary, they will receive a static “shock” through the collar.

While this is obviously undesirable, keep in mind that with proper training, your dog will know exactly where the boundaries are. Moreover, invisible fence systems are almost always designed to warn your pet with audible signals and vibrations when they get close to the barrier, so there should be no confusion. The benefit of your dog being able to run around your yard freely far outweighs the risk, as long as you take the time to make sure your dog learns the ropes.

Electric vs. Wireless

There are two main types of invisible dog fences that you’re likely to come across, and according to thepamperedpup.com, there are advantages to both styles.

Wireless dog fences are a bit of a newer concept, and they bring distinct advantages when it comes to their ease of installation. This does come at a cost, however, because their boundaries are limited to a circular geometry centered on the wireless signal’s base station. You are usually able to adjust the size of the boundary, though, so usually, you can find something that works for your yard.

Another potential issue to keep in mind is that the wireless signal can be susceptible to interferences, and under certain circumstances, your dog may be able to find a “hole” in the boundary. This mostly comes to play when there are large concrete structures or uneven grounds in your yard, or when you have other electrical components nearby that emit strong signals.

Electric dog fences, on the other hand, have a much more robust signal and are unlikely to have these types of “holes” occur in the boundaries. That said, they are quite a bit more difficult to install, as the boundary needs to be physically buried in the ground. This is not only time consuming, but also demanding on your body.

Keep in mind that if you ever want to change the boundary in the future, you’ll have to do more digging to accomplish that as well. This is one place where the wireless systems really have the upper hand. Conversely, the advantage of the physical boundary is that you have complete control over the size and shape. As you can see, there’s no straightforward superior design – that will come down to your preferences and constraints.

Which Is Best For You?

While there is no absolute answer, there are a few questions you can ask yourself to help make the decision more clear.

The first set of questions has to do with practicality. Does your yard have a lot of uneven ground or large, dense objects such as cement pillars or boulders? If so, you may find functional issues with a wireless system. Does your yard have ground that is predominantly hard to dig through, such as stone or concrete? If so, you may run into some issues with an electric dog fence when it comes to installation.

Then come the matters of personal preference. Do you frequently travel with your dog, and want to bring the fence with you when you go? The ease of installation and portability of a wireless system will likely be enticing in such cases. Perhaps you’re fairly picky about where you want your dog to run around? The customizability of an electric system might be the deal-breaker in this case.

Ultimately, the two styles of systems are fairly similar in how they operate so you can’t go too wrong. Make sure to consider these questions when making your purchase and you’ll be on your way to a better yard for your pup.