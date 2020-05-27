Prevention and Care Tips for Sensitive Skin

Those who have a sensitive skin know how hard it is to protect it from the weather conditions and damages. Finding a proper skincare routine for this type of skin is also challenging because some products are very aggressive and may cause allergic reactions.

But, before we proceed to the tips, let’s see what sensitive skin in general is?

People who have sensitive skin confirm they feel itching, and their face, neck, cleavage, and shoulders are often irritated by cosmetic products, weather conditions, or even by the clothes. Sometimes a proper skincare routine will help, but it’s pretty hard to define what these people need to use to avoid further irritations and feel better in their skin.

What causes sensitive skin disorders?

It’s not a disease that can be treated with some drugs. Opposite to the popular belief, sensitive skin is not just dry. It can be greasy and still prone to damages because of the vulnerability.

Dry skin is one of the biggest problems women and men have with their bodies. It’s itchy and can be easily be damaged even if you use expensive cosmetic products. The causes can be different, but the greatest cause is, as you supposed, the genetic factor and your lifestyle.

So, you need to take care of everything, including your eating habits and the general way of living, so you can determine why your skin is sensitive and damaged. Visit a dermatologist so you can be sure there is no disease behind it. Sometimes you will need to try to fix the problem with a lot of changes in your life to experiment with cosmetic treatments and products until you find the right combination that will help you have the skin you’ve always dreamed about.

How to take care of my sensitive skin?

It would be best if you found proper cleansers, serums, creams, and moisturizes to work with your skin. It’s always a good idea to go to a dermatologist so that they can see the reason behind your itchy and irritated face. They will also recommend what to use to lower the sensitivity and make your skin look better.

Trendy skincare products can also be expensive, but you shouldn’t try to save on them. By using high-quality products that are approved by dermatologists, like The Skin Spot, you are sure that you prevent your skin from further irritations. Also, you shouldn’t expect that these products are magical, and you’ll have the wanted results in a day or two. You need to use your skincare products regularly to see the effect.

What are the best cosmetic products for sensitive and damaged skin?

We will try to give you a brief look at how to use the proper products in your regular skincare routine:

1. Water or oil cleanser

The first step in every routine is to find the best cleaner that will help you wash down the dirt from your face. Don’t use alcohol-based products because they can irritate more. Use cleansing water or oil cleansers that contain ingredients like aloe vera gel, cucumber water, or coconut oil. These cleansers are gentle, and they won’t cause damage to your skin. Rinse the cleanser and proceed to the exfoliation.

2. Don’t miss the peeling

Use mechanical peelings with mild granules inside if your skin is extremely dry and irritated. You can also try AHA-based products that are suitable for dry and sensitive types. Sometimes, AHA-acids are combined with gels and lotions that protect your skin even when the acid is helping to recover from the dead cells. AHA-products are often water-based so that they won’t irritate your skin. If you are not sure, you can always do this step with your dermatologist. If you have a lot of acne and greasy sensitive skin, you need to use BHA-based peelings.

3. Vitamin serums

Your skin needs a lot of vitamins so it can recover. For dehydrated and sensitive skin, the plant-based vitamin B serums are a great choice. Vitamins A and C are good for your greasy and yet sensitive skin with a lot of acne. Apply the serums gently and wait for your skin to absorb them. If your skin doesn’t want to “accept” these serums, you can always try with a vitamin-infused solution that you can use even at night.

4. Keep the skin hydrated and moisturized

You need to drink a lot of water so your cells can recover and make your face look pretty. But, you also must use a moisturizer after the serum is absorbed, especially at night. Moisturizers will rehydrate the skin cells, making it look renewed and shiny. Don’t skip this step, because it’s really important.

5. Don’t forget your SPF

UVA and UVB protection is a must. These rays can reach you even if you are on your balcony on rainy days. If you want to maintain a proper skincare routine, protect your skin from the sunlight. Choose a good SPF cream or lotion that can be applied to your face.

Do I need to visit a doctor?

If the standard skincare routine for sensitive skin doesn’t work, make a doctor’s appointment as soon as possible. Sometimes, your sensitivity may be caused by an allergic reaction or some autoimmune issue that doesn’t let the skin heal even when you use expensive and high-quality cosmetic products.

Many people can successfully treat the sensitive skin at home, but if the situation doesn’t get better in a month or two, visit your dermatologist for more examinations, until you find the reason behind the problem.

Having sensitive skin is a huge problem for everyone. But, that is a problem that can easily be solved if you find the reason and use the proper routine to take care of it. People who have these problems suffer, especially if they find out it’s bigger than a cosmetic and aesthetic reason. If some diseases or unusual health conditions cause sensitivity, the dermatologist is the right solution for it.