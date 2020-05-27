Celebs

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Riding During Memorial Day Weekend

by Tamara Vlahovic
by Tamara Vlahovic
Source: cbs58

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were tested positive for coronavirus during their stay in Australia. They were the first celebrities who have contracted the virus, and after a long recovery, the couple is now healthy and is still taking precautions.

Hanks and his wife decided to go on a neighborhood ride during Memorial Day Weekend in California. They were spotted in a car, with the Toy Story actor wearing a blue and white bandana as a face mask, while his wife had a black face mask.

Source: justjared

Rita Wilson described her state while she was infected. “Very tired, extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched. And then the fever started. Chills like I’ve never had before,” said Wilson while the actor’s state was a little better than his wife’s. After the recovery, they decided to donate blood as a way to help others battle this disease.

Email
Tamara Vlahovic

Related Posts

6 Celebrities You Did Not Know Use CBD...

Idris Elba Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Coronavirus

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2020 - All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More