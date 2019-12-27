Prince George and Princess Charlotte Meet with The Public for Christmas

As we could have expected, Princess Charlotte and Prince George are following the footsteps of their ancestors. On Christmas day, these two attended, with the rest of the royal family, their first Christmas Day church service. After the service, they were greeted by the public who gathered to welcome the family, and especially them.

Charlotte and her brother, George, accompanied by their parents exited the church and meet the public. They waived to the Queen who was already in a vehicle who took her to her home. Little prince held his father’s hand the whole time, and little princess Charlotte was accompanied by her mother who crouched and explained something to her. After that, they were brought to meet the public. Charlotte was dressed in a green coat that was designed by Amaia and she was meeting with other children that were standing next to her mother.

Her mother put her arms around her and took some of the attention on her. At one moment, the four-year-old gave a hug to a woman who was in a wheelchair. At the same time, she held onto the inflatable flamingo she received as a Christmas present. Several members of the public gave some presents to the royal children. George walked with his father and they smiled for the public. One woman that gave a doll to the little princess said that Charlotte wasn’t afraid at all. Also, she said that the manners of the children were perfect.

After church, the protocol says that the royal family will gather at Sandringham Home for a lunch that will consist of roast turkey and fruit pudding as a dessert. After that, they will watch Queen’s annual speech that she gives to the public every Christmas. Kate and William are known as people who are prioritizing going out with their children. Back in October, little George was seen with his father cheering for Aston Villa. Also, royal kids were attending one of their first outings when they attended Kate and William’s sailing race.

Even though they are preparing their children for many royal roles they are going to have in the future, Kate and William are trying to give their children a normal childhood. Both of them are attending the same school as kids of their age are. At school, they are simply known as Charlotte and George Cambridge. They have similar habits as other children their age. Little Prince loves to draw and loves soccer, while Charlotte loves ballet and unicorns.