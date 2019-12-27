Donald Trump’s Christmas Tweets

The controversial president of the United States, Donald Trump, wished everyone a Merry Christmas just by tweeting “MERRY CHRISTMAS!” on the morning of Christmas her retweeted a post from his wife, Melania Trump, who posted a video message. In the message, she stated, “The president and I want to wish each and every American a very Merry Christmas.” In the video, she was wearing a red suit in the Christmas spirit and, the US President also said a few words. “At this sacred time of year, Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and rejoice in his love for every person,” Trump said. He added, “We give thanks to the millions of Americans who come together to care for others with compassion and bring the warmth and bliss of this holiday season to our family, our friends, our neighbors, and to those in need.”

They filmed the Christmas message in the White House, and the decorations and pictures from the White House were also seen in the holiday video. You could also see Melania and Donald Trump’s visits that happened in 2019, like Melania’s trip to the Red Cross and Donald’s trip to Afghanistan.

The First Lady further said, “As we gather with loved ones this holiday, Americans across this land are grateful for all the men and women in uniform who keep us safe: our military, our police and everyone in law enforcement.” The president of the United States concluded in this holiday message, “We say a special prayer those for military service members stationed far from home, and we renew our hope for peace among nations and joy to the world. On behalf of the entire Trump family, we wish everyone a very joyous and Merry Christmas and a very happy happy New Year.”