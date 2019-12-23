Prince George And Princess Charlotte Will Finally Participate in A Royal Christmas Tradition

The entire royal family gets together for Christmas in a tradition that goes back generations. Prince George And Princess Charlotte may finally get a chance to be a part of that gathering.

Attending royal Christmas gathering for the first time

With Harry and Meghan spending Christmas with her mother Doria Ragland in California, George and Charlotte may be the best treat available.

Apparently, they will join their parents William and Kate during their walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day.

“It will be so sweet. George and Charlotte will make their Christmas debut, as long as they’re both on good form on the day,” the insider said. “The royals walking to church on Christmas Day is a rite of passage and so William and Kate didn’t want to expose their children too early, but they feel they’re old enough now.”

Prince George And Princess Charlotte will provide a distraction

Both George and Charlotte are usually very playful on rare occasions when they are in front of cameras, so Christmas should be a lively affair. It should help keep the media attention off the fact that Harry and Meghan aren’t present.

It will also keep Prince Andrew and his scandal off front pages. His recent efforts to clear his name in relation to Jeffrey Epstein in an interview backfired spectacularly. He was forced to resign all royal functions. However, he is expected to appear for the royal Christmas gathering, since Queen apparently can’t forbid him to do so.

Prince George’s Christmas list

A part of the tradition is opening the presents together on Christmas Eve and both George and Charlotte are looking forward to that. William revealed that George already knows what he wants.

“George has already written his list for Father Christmas,” William said. “He loves his drawing – he’s a very good drawer. We might get him something for drawing.”

Mary Berry will host William and Kate

William and Kate are scheduled to appear early on Christmas morning on a cooking show with Mary Berry. The show will be called A Berry Royal Christmas.