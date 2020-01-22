Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Glamorous Lunch at School

With all the scandals that happened in the royal family recently, like Prince Andrew’s connection to the rapist and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘Megxit’ drama, Prince George and Princess Charlotte probably don’t know a thing about it, and they are happy as innocent children.

Maybe the adults are experiencing some issues and troubles, but the youngest royals are having the time of their lives.

In addition to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton share another child, Prince Louis. Prince Louis is still a baby, and he isn’t attending school, but Prince George and Princess Charlotte are. They are attending Thomas’s Battersea private Christian school, which is located in London, England. According to the school’s website, Thomas’s Battersea is a “busy, thriving, purposeful school that offers a rich and broad curriculum.” The school costs $24,000 a year for one student. There are a lot of activities to do at school, like “fencing, philosophy, gardening, and pottery.” The school’s motto is “Be Kind.” Other famous people who went to this school were Cara Delevigne and Florence Welsh.

Given the activities and the price of the school, it is no wonder that even the lunch at Thomas’s Battersea is as lavish as the school itself. According to The Sun, meat is not on the menu on Fridays, but things are served as fresh as they can be. The Sun reports that since there is no meat on Fridays, there is a variety of food for kids to choose, like tomato paninis and macaroni cheese, and there are “more substantial meals when the days turn cold.”

Beside each, there is a snack in the middle of the morning, bread and soup and a pudding every day, with the main course. A source shared with the publication, “The Thomas’s school lunches are the envy of the parents, their school chefs are first class. French onion soups, salmon dishes with dauphinoise potatoes plus an array of amazing puddings are the daily fare. Snacks are fruit and vegetables which are sourced daily. No sugar loading is permitted.”