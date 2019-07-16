Prince Philip cheated on Queen Elizabeth II?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have had a very long marital life, and they are still going strong. It is no secret that, just like any other marriage in this world, they have had their good times and the bad times. However, now that Prince Philip has retired, many are wondering whether they are still going strong. Some even believe that Prince Philip cheated on his wife, and that led to their rocky marriage. But is it all true?

First meeting

Princess Marina, Prince Philip’s cousin and Prince George, Queen Elizabeth II’s uncle got married in 1934, and on that wedding, the Queen and her future husband met for the first time. Sir John Wheeler-Bennett, King George VI’s biographer, stated that the Queen fell in love with Prince Philip when he took her to the Royal Naval College in 1939. Prince Philip didn’t notice that Elizabeth II caught some feelings. He shared with biographer Basil Boothroyd, “Well, we’d met at Dartmouth, and as far as I was concerned it was a very amusing experience, going on board the yacht and meeting them, and that sort of thing, and that was that.”

Engagement

They wrote letters to each other, but in 1946 they started seriously thinking that they should get married. They got engaged in 1947 and they married that same year. Prince Charles was their first child, and he was born on November 14, 1948. Princess Anne was born on August 15, 1950. A decade later, Prince Andrew came to this world, on February 16, 1960, and finally their last child, Prince Edward was born on March 10, 1964.

Infidelity

Queen Elizabeth II has an intention never to retire, and Prince Philip has already retired and is not living with the Queen anymore at Buckingham Palace. There are some rumors that the reason that they don’t see each other so often anymore is due to Prince Philip’s infidelity. Gyles Brandreth stated how he encountered a gossip in The Baltimore Sun, in which was stated how Prince Philip was “romantically involved with an unnamed woman whom he met on a regular basis in the West End apartment of a society photographer.” That was ever proven, but it did make Prince Philip very angry. That is why many think that this could be the reason that the Queen and Prince Philip aren’t on good terms as they used to be.

