Proposing to your girlfriend? Here’s the ring for you

A lot of men would describe the whole process of finding and purchasing the perfect engagement ring as stressful and overwhelming. What makes it even more difficult is that fact that this is the first time some men are experiencing the complex world of women’s jewelry. There are so many designs, sizes, shapes, colors, and of course, prices, that is no wonder men feel frightened. If you are searching for the engagement ring, keep reading this text, because we are going to give you some tips you can use.

The very first thing you have to do is to think about what kind of ring your future wife would like. Even though, there is a saying – Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, it can’t be applied to every single woman in the world. Some girls just prefer a unique piece of jewelry, something that no one has, or maybe even some customized ones that bear a special significance. You can read more and investigate this type of jewelry online. Furthermore, think about the style of the ring? Just take a look at her regular jewelry. Does she prefer traditional pieces or something more colorful and vibrant? When choosing a diamond ring, the size of the rock is extremely important, because she is going to wear it all the time, so it has to be practical meaning it won’t get easily caught on clothes, hair, and so on.

Another important thing when buying a diamond ring is to take the “4Cs” (cut, color, clarity, and carat weight) into consideration. The cut is what gives the gem its sparkle, so it doesn’t matter if you have found a beautiful ring, don’t get it if the cut is not right. The color can vary from yellow diamonds to colorless one. Understandably, since colorless are the rarest, they are the most expensive. The white ones are the most popular, but in the end, it all comes down to one’s preference. When discussing clarity we are actually talking about the number of imperfections a certain jewel has. Naturally, the fewer the better because they determine how brilliant the stone is. Lastly, the carat weight refers to the weight of the gem. There is no need to chase the biggest one you can find because it doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be the prettiest one.

In addition, you have to pick the right shape of the gemstone. Once again it all comes down to your girl’s preference. The most popular shapes are the traditional and timeless round shape, a square diamond which is called a princess shape, and also, oval, pear and heart shape.

Moreover, pick the right ring band. Nowadays, there are so many designs to choose from but more importantly, there is a variety of metals. Platinum and white gold are currently the most popular ones, but you can pick yellow or rose gold, or silver. Each metal has its advantages and disadvantages when it comes to its durability, but in the end, you should focus on the one that your girlfriend will like the most.

Lastly, establish the budget before even starting the search of the ring. Yes, she will cherish that ring for the rest of her life, but that doesn’t mean you should get into debt because of it. Set the price range in advance, and try to stick to it. If you can afford to go over it a little bit, great, do it. If you can’t, that’s okay, we are sure you will find the perfect ring anyway.

All in all, these are some of the advice that should help you while on the hunt for the engagement ring. If you are feeling lost, it is always a good idea to ask some family member or a close friend for help.