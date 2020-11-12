6 Pros and Cons of Using Wooden Doors and Windows for Your Home

Your home is the place where you spend most of your time, together with the people you love. It’s also your safe and comfortable spot, and it’s always worth investing in quality furniture, supplies and appliances, and of course, the doors and windows. As you renovate and remodel, you may have a lot of questions: did you make the best choice, especially when choosing your front door, for example, and the windows, but the interior doors are not an exception. Today, we can see that a lot of people are choosing vinyl or aluminum options, and they try to avoid the frames made of wood, and the solid wood in general, because the marketing did its job, to promote every other type of doors and windows.

But, vinyl and aluminum options popped up in the world in the 90s, and until then, people were using wooden ones. When the manufacturers promoted their new and revolutionary products, they didn’t forget to mention how many woods are cut every year, so our furniture can be produced. A lot of families decided to ditch it from their homes and install aluminum ones. In the recent decade, people again turned to wooden options, replacing the aluminum installments in their homes. But, is there anything that makes these windows and doors better than aluminum ones? Or, how are they worse compared to the modern vinyl models?

Here are a few things, and facts, that will be very helpful for you to decide which choice you prefer for your home:

Pro: They look warmer and cozy

If we are realistic with our opinions, wooden doors and windows look warmer and cozier compared to the other types. Also, you can choose designs that look more modern, so they can be suitable for the general decor in your home. You’ve probably seen in the movies how nice wooden cabins look, and you can have that comfort if you choose to invest in this option.

Con: They can be a lot more expensive than the other models

As you can see on brico valera, some manufacturers find a way to mimic woods over the aluminum doors, so you can have the same cozy feeling, and avoid your home to look like a hospital by choosing only white options. Solid wood is expensive, and the price also depends on the type of wood it’s used. At the same time, that’s a huge factor when it comes to quality. Low-quality wooden pieces won’t provide enough insulation, and you won’t be able to get the needed benefits. So, if you don’t have enough money to invest in solid wood doors and windows, you may later have problems to heat up the living space.

Pro: They look great as interior choices

When it comes to interior design, you can choose wooden designs, to make your rooms look cozy and comfortable. They provide a different type of aesthetics to your indoor decor and may fit great with the rest of your furniture. There is no other material that can replace the natural elegance of these doors, but people decide to invest in it not just for the looking, but also for the functionality and reminds them of the traditional decorations from many years ago.

Con: Insects can attack it

Depending on which part of the world you live in, you may be at risk of insect attack, worms, and termites, who can “eat” the woods, and damage the doors and windows. That’s one of the main reasons why you regularly have to repaint the frames. At the same time, as you do that, you will protect it from moisture and humidity. As you know, the woods can swell because of the moisture, and you must take care of it before it deforms through time.

Pro: Wood provides great insulation

In a long run, no matter that you will have to repair and repaint it more often, wooden options provide great insulation, which is very important, especially if you live in an area where the weather is cool. This is a very important thing to have in mind when remodeling and renovating your home. Also, you can consider it as getting the best features and settings for your money, even when that means you will have to pay a bigger amount now.

Con: Maintenance is costly too

As we said, you will have to repaint the wooden doors and windows pretty much every year, so you can protect them from the weather conditions, insects, and worms who can “eat up” them. Also, they are prone to cracks, which means you need to fix that immediately, so you won’t have a problem with heating up the home during the winter. All of these things have reasonable prices, but when you have to repeat that every year, the maintenance may become very expensive. So, you have to check your budget, and see if you can afford that.

When you invest in the important things for your home, you can’t expect that their initial price is the final one. Maintaining your home is a lifetime investment since there always will be something to fix or replace, in order to have a functional and comfortable home for you and your family. This article isn’t written to prioritize one type over another – just the opposite, we are trying to be as much objective as it’s possible, but also to share our experience with you, so you can make the right choice when buying doors and windows.

In general, if your priorities are longevity, insulation, and aesthetics, you can go for wooden doors and windows. But, if you are looking for a reasonable price, and you prefer the modern-looking vinyl or aluminum frames, then skip the wood this time, because, in the end, you are the one who knows the best what you really need for your home. No matter what you choose, we hope that you will plan this investment smartly, and you took all the aspects in mind before making that purchase.