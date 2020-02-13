Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Her 68th Throne Anniversary Unusually This Year!

Queen Elizabeth is an impressive royal figure in so many ways, and this month she had a lot of reasons to celebrate. As it is known, the Queen is officially the longest-reigning monarch in the history of Britain, and she celebrated it this month by marking the 68th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

Moreover, as she sits on the throne and celebrates it, let us remember how she managed to become The Queen, she is today.

Furthermore, Elizbeth is the oldest daughter of King George VI, and she was never planned for the throne. Her father’s older brother, Prince Edward, was in the line to the throne after him, but destiny had other plans. Eventually, Prince Edward abdicated, and George became the King, which meant that Elizabeth would inherit the throne one day, and she was aware of it. That day came on February 6, 1952, and ever since then, Elizabeth was ruling as Queen of the United Kingdom and became known as the longest-reigning monarch in the British royal history.

However, the annual celebration is not celebrated inside the Palace as it is outside. While Britain marks the day in a festive way, Queen chooses to spend the day silently with her husband, Philip. As the moment of coming to the throne is associated with the death of King George, the Queen chooses to mark it by honor her father’s memory in private.

Moreover, the Queen chooses to honor her father by participating in individual events, such as the re-opening of the Wolferton Pumping Station, which was opened by King George in 1948. That’s why the Queen was in her estate in Sandringham for the anniversary.

Also, while the Queen marks her ascending to the throne, other members of the royal family celebrated New Zealand’s Waitangi Day, when the British Crown was given sovereignty over the land.