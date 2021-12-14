9 Critical Questions on Obtaining Success in Life With Vance Fundora

Self made multi-millionaire and entrepreneur Vance Fundora answers critical questions that can help you obtain success. A few weeks ago, Vance and I discussed how he was able to obtain success not only as an entrepreneur but in life. Here’s the interview;

1. How did you overcome the challenges that came your way?

Challenges and adversity are a part of life no matter who you are, no matter where you’re from and no matter what industry you work in. It’s life, point blank period. I overcome challenges by facing them head on and focusing solely on what’s in my control.

As an entrepreneur it’s especially important that I stay solution oriented. Over the years I’ve also disciplined myself to become mentally and emotionally tough to better handle challenges. Facing adversity is normal in any career path though, you’ll either overcome them or they’ll overcome you.

2. How do you push through anxiety?

It begins with acknowledging and understanding what anxiety is. By definition it’s the body’s natural response to stress. It’s completely natural and everyone deals with it, even other species, at every level in life. Because I understand this I mentally don’t fight it, I accept it and adjust course from the source of stress. To me it’s that simple because I’ve conditioned my mind over years to deal with anxiety that way.

3. How will you continue to grow and succeed?

By continuing to do what’s gotten me to where I am today. I’ve had to adapt, collaborate, travel, preserve and ultimately commit to my mission. I’m focused and believe with 100% conviction the life of my dreams is surely attainable. Further growth and success will stem from me doubling-down on everything with improved strategies, better resources and greater confidence in myself.

4. What keeps you motivated?

Reading rags to riches stories from entrepreneurs and families who’ve built their empires, businesses and wealth without any of the resources we have in the modern world. It’s not only inspiring but the fact that I have access to critical information at my fingertips changes the game completely.

Then believing with 100% conviction, I’m ultimately in control of my fate and destiny. When I combine that conviction with resources at my disposal such as the internet and a cell phone my dreams feel a lot more attainable and that keeps me going. I’ve burned my boats, I’m all in and I’ve given myself no outs. I’m in survival mode and I’m here to take the island.

5. What are your main tips to achieve success in any aspect of life, such as business and relationships?

To achieve success in any aspect of life you need to be completely obsessed, extremely disciplined and be able to make decisions quickly. Your need to succeed must be almost pathological. Burn your boats, go all in and give yourself no outs. One of my favorite quotes is from Tony Robbins;

“If you want to take the island, burn your boats, and you will take the island, people who are willing to die to succeed tend to succeed. Most of us give ourselves outs; that’s why we don’t have what we want.”

If that’s “too extreme” for you, then you’ve already lost.

6. What qualities do you recommend as an entrepreneur?

There are two qualities I think every entrepreneur should have. The first would be resiliency, the ability to get back up after being knocked several times. As an entrepreneur every day you’ll face a new challenge with some greater than others. What you do and how you respond to those challenges will determine whether you will achieve success. Another thing I recommend would be learning how to delegate. Stick to what you’re good at and delegate other tasks to your team or freelancers. You cannot do everything yourself.

7. What business principles do you hold dearly?

The primary business principle I believe in really isn’t a business principle at all, it’s a life principle. No matter what, show up. People fail because of their inability to continuously show up which means they haven’t fully committed to the goal.

8. How do you stay focused?

I stay focused by staying in control of my mind, body and environment at all times no matter what. I rest when I feel I need rest, I travel when I need to reflect but most importantly I know who I am and what I believe in. I’m not always motivated but I know how to take advantage of momentum when I have it.

At this point in my career it’s easy to let off the gas but in reality I’m just more confident in myself and that is momentum. Momentum that I will not lose by choosing to stop and smell the roses. I’m extreme in my approach to my goals because being extreme is what it takes to get there.

9. What are your thoughts on traditional education, college specifically?

I went to college so I’m speaking from the perspective of a student who graduated in 3 years with $0 debt from a major university. The problem that I have with formal education is the cost in comparison to the value.

Students graduate then find themselves jumping careers not knowing what to do with their life although having just paid $50K-$100K over the past 4 years thinking about just that. We’ve been conditioned to believe that you must go to college after high school otherwise society won’t deem you as valuable or successful. That’s not true. People fear the unknown and that’s why most people go because they don’t know what to do with their life. Newsflash people graduate with $100K in debt and still don’t know what to do, so if you don’t go according to the scoreboard you’re winning with no debt.

I’m often asked “Vance, should I go to college, should I drop out of college, did college help you?”

I wouldn’t advise anyone to enroll in college unless they’re in the STEM field. STEM is the present and the future. I wouldn’t advise anyone currently in college to stay or drop out because that’s a decision each individual has to make on their own without outside influence or council. Lastly, college didn’t help my career one bit. I went to business school and didn’t even learn how to file a business there. Everything I know about life and business I learned online and in the real world.

You can learn more useful and practical information on YouTube and from online courses than you can in college for a fraction of the cost that will make you valuable to employers, minus the STEM field of course. If you feel like you should go, then go, just make sure it’s your decision.

Learn more about Vance Fundora by following him on Instagram