Random Single Gal Recipe: The Grilled Turnip Sandwich Of Dreamz

Have you ever made a sandwich and thought, “Everything I’ve ever done in my life pales in comparison to the amazing achievement that is this sandwich”? That’s what happened to me yesterday after I made this sandwich. It’s vegetarian but packed full of flavor thanks to fresh mozzarella, crispy turnips (which are in season a lot of places right now and surprisingly versatile to cook with), and a spicy aioli. Damnit I’m making myself hungry just thinking about it. Gotta go make another one now.

Read on for the super easy recipe!

Ingredients:

(Makes 1 sandwich)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 turnip, peeled and sliced into thin rounds

A few leaves of lettuce, tossed with a splash of apple cider vinegar (I used a mix of butter lettuce and mustard greens, but you could also use arugula, romaine — whatever greens you have on hand!)

Small baguette or hoagie roll

Salt & pepper

For aioli:

1 tbsp mayo

1/2 tbsp chili garlic sauce

1/2 tbsp pickled jalapenos, diced

Preparation:

1. Heat oil in a saute pan over medium heat. Add turnips and cook until caramelized (3-5 minutes), then flip and caramelize other side, sprinkling each side with salt and pepper. They should still have a bit of crunch to them when you’re done.

2. Remove turnips from pan and grill both sides of bread in remaining oil (just until warm/slightly browned).

3. In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise with chili garlic sauce and jalapenos. Call it an aioli because it sounds fancier, then spread on both sides of the bread.

4. Top with grilled turnips, mozzarella, and lettuce.

5. Take a braggy photo and post it on Instagram.

6. Eat. Realize all your other life accomplishments pale in comparison to this sandwich. Sit with that realization for a second. Take another bite and be totally OK with it.

Original by Winona Dimeo-Ediger