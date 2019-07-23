Sasha & Malia Obama’s 16 Greatest Style Moments

Their mother gets a lot of credit for her excellent taste, but Sasha and Malia Obama make just as iconic style choices as Michelle Obama. At the very least, I certainly wouldn’t hate having them go through my closet.
Click through for 16 of the Obama girls ladies’ most legendary style moments…
1. That Time Sasha Wore This Perfect Blush Coat
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 7: President Barack Obama and daughter Sasha Obama walk from Marine One back to the White House on March 7, 2015 in Washington, DC. The Obamas were returning from Selma, Alabama where they commemorated the 50th anniversary of the march from Selma to Montgomery. (Photo by Dennis Brack-Pool/Getty Images)
2. This Magnificent Floral Situation
The First Family walks across LaFayette Park to St. John’s Episcopal Church on September 19, 2010. (left to right, President Obama, Sasha Obama,Malia Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama) ISP pool Photograph by Dennis Brack/Black Star
On the way to Church, no less!
3. Sasha’s Whimsical Sweater Phase
National Turkey Federation Chairman John Burkel of Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and U.S. President Barack Obama and daughters Sasha Obama, 12, and Malia Obama, 15, share a moment as the president pardons the 2013 National Thanksgiving Turkey, named Popcorn Caramel, on the North Portico of the White House November 27, 2013 in Washington, DC. The 38-pound, full-grown Broad Breasted White domesticated turkey, and its alternate bird, will be sent to live at Mount Vernon, the estate and home of George Washington.
This panda get-up is fabulously reminiscent of her famous unicorn sweater, and while I refer to it was a phase here, I’m actually hoping her excellent taste in knitwear is anything but.
4. Malia’s Classy Normcore
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 5: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Barack Obama (R) waves beside his daughters Malia (L) and Sasha (C), as they walk across the South Lawn of the White House after arriving by Marine One January 5, 2014 in Washington, DC. Obama returns from a two-week holiday in Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)
When Malia dresses like an average teen (versus the political style goddess she’s usually walking around as), she always does it with a certain air of inexplicable fanciness that her peers could never match. Here she cosplays a typical teen donning leggings for a plane ride with her family — only instead of a Southwest jet, she’s getting off Air Force One. NBD. Bonus points for Sasha’s twin look.
5. This Perfect Family Portrait
First lady Michelle Obama, her daughters Sasha Obama, 12, and Malia Obama, 15, and the family dogs Bo and Sunny, receive the official White House Christmas Tree at the North Portico of the White House November 29, 2013 in Washington, DC. According to the White House, “This yearÕs White House Christmas Tree, which will be on display in the Blue Room, is an 18.5-foot Douglas Fir grown by Chris Botek, a second generation Christmas Tree Farmer from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, PA.”
I can’t decide what’s to love most here. The dogs, Sasha’s skirt or those shoes!? I have to admit that I’m also maybe a little biased by Michelle’s stunning non-ironic use of argyle, though in this gallery she is meant to merely frame her daughters’ style from the sidelines, which she can handle, because she gets plenty of fashion cred every other day of the year.
6. Malia’s Jackie Kennedy Coat
The coat may be the true showstopper of this photo, but also note Malia’s ability to pull off those cute little socks that peek out of the top of fall boots — make no mistake, those things may look simple, but pulling them up to just the right length and keeping them from sagging is a superhuman feat.
7. Sasha’s Yellow Flats
June 18, 2013 in Berlin, Germany.
For once, the phrase “pop of color” is appropriate.
8. Everything About Malia Right Now
November 26, 2014 in Washington, DC.
Best teen forever and ever.
9. Sasha’s Jacket Paired With That Coral Top…
First Lady Michelle Obama with her daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, mother Marian Robinson visit Museum of Terracotta Warriors during a visit to the historic excavation site on March 24, 2014 in Xi’an, China. Michelle Obama’s one-week-long visit in China will be focused on educational and cultural exchanges.
It is my everything. Also, can we note photographers’ freakish ability to catch the Obama girls looking as bored as possible in every instant?
…And A Second Shot Featuring Mother-Daughter Love
Because it’s just too cute.
10. When Malia Was Fly At The Colosseum
Michelle Obama visits the Colosseum with her daughters Sasha and Malia in Rome, Italy on 8th July 2009. Her husband Barack was in L’Aquila for G8 Summit. FameFlynet, Inc – Beverly Hills, CA, USA
In this picture, Malia was just 11 years old as she stood in front of the Colosseum (NBD) with her mom, but that didn’t stop her from being the most boss, unimpressed pre-teen who ever lived.
11. Sasha’s Glorious ’70s Throwback
BEIJING, CHINA – MARCH 21: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, center, her daughters from left Sasha, Malia, Michelle Obama’s mother Marian Robinson, right, and Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for photograph as they visit to Forbidden City, March 21, 2014 in Beijing, China. Michelle Obama’s one-week-long visit in China will be focused on educational and cultural exchanges. (Photo by Andy Wong-Pool/Getty Images)
Where can I buy every single piece of her outfit?
12. Sasha’s Larger-Than-Life Skirt
U.S. President Barack Obama delivers his victory speech after being reelected for a second term at McCormick Place November 6, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Obama won reelection against Republican candidate, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney.
No matter that this is the night her dad was re-elected, because what is really important here is where on earth I can find that perfect skirt. It looks like spring florals, galaxy prints, and one of those crushed-velvet figure skater skirts all had a baby.
13. Whatever This Situation On Malia Is
US President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia (2nd,L) and Sasha join in for a final song at the conclusion of the performances at the annual “Christmas in Washington” gala, December 11, 2011, Washington, DC.
ISP POOL PHOTO via UPI/Mike Theiler
A frock? A blouse? A tunic? Whatever it is, it’s beautiful and is calling to my soul.
14. That Time Sasha Was Garden-Party-Chic
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 27: (L-R) First lady Michelle Obama, daughter Sasha Obama and U.S. President Barack Obama attend the Marine Barracks Evening Parade on June 27, 2014 in Washington, DC. The Marine Barracks Evening Parade is a tradition held in Washington and is in it’s 57th year. (Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar-Pool/Getty Images)
And perfectly coordinated with Mom and Dad.
15. Malia’s Anthropologie Coat…
December 6, 2012 in Washington, DC.
I have seen so many style bloggers wear this coat, and lo and behold, our very own First Daughter wears it too! I admire her commitment to being a living example of her father’s politics by behaving like an everyday American, wearing run-of-the-mill upscale clothing when she could spend every day wearing custom made upscale clothing from any designer she pleases.
…Which She’s Worn More Than Once Like A Normal
US President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama (background) and daughters Malia (L) and Sasha walk from St. John’s Church after Sunday services, back to the White House, December 11, 2011, Washington, DC. ISP Photo via UPI/Mike Theiler
She really is a woman of the people!
16. Every Time They Took A Selfie
As the presidential inaugural parade winds through the nation’s capital January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was re-elected for a second term as President of the United States.
Teenage political icons: they’re just like us!
Original by Claire Hannum