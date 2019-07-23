Sasha & Malia Obama’s 16 Greatest Style Moments

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Their mother gets a lot of credit for her excellent taste, but Sasha and Malia Obama make just as iconic style choices as Michelle Obama. At the very least, I certainly wouldn’t hate having them go through my closet.

Click through for 16 of the Obama girls ladies’ most legendary style moments…

1. That Time Sasha Wore This Perfect Blush Coat

2. This Magnificent Floral Situation

On the way to Church, no less!

3. Sasha’s Whimsical Sweater Phase

This panda get-up is fabulously reminiscent of her famous unicorn sweater, and while I refer to it was a phase here, I’m actually hoping her excellent taste in knitwear is anything but.

4. Malia’s Classy Normcore

When Malia dresses like an average teen (versus the political style goddess she’s usually walking around as), she always does it with a certain air of inexplicable fanciness that her peers could never match. Here she cosplays a typical teen donning leggings for a plane ride with her family — only instead of a Southwest jet, she’s getting off Air Force One. NBD. Bonus points for Sasha’s twin look.

5. This Perfect Family Portrait

I can’t decide what’s to love most here. The dogs, Sasha’s skirt or those shoes!? I have to admit that I’m also maybe a little biased by Michelle’s stunning non-ironic use of argyle, though in this gallery she is meant to merely frame her daughters’ style from the sidelines, which she can handle, because she gets plenty of fashion cred every other day of the year.

6. Malia’s Jackie Kennedy Coat

The coat may be the true showstopper of this photo, but also note Malia’s ability to pull off those cute little socks that peek out of the top of fall boots — make no mistake, those things may look simple, but pulling them up to just the right length and keeping them from sagging is a superhuman feat.

7. Sasha’s Yellow Flats

For once, the phrase “pop of color” is appropriate.

8. Everything About Malia Right Now

Best teen forever and ever.

9. Sasha’s Jacket Paired With That Coral Top…

It is my everything. Also, can we note photographers’ freakish ability to catch the Obama girls looking as bored as possible in every instant?

…And A Second Shot Featuring Mother-Daughter Love

Because it’s just too cute.

10. When Malia Was Fly At The Colosseum

In this picture, Malia was just 11 years old as she stood in front of the Colosseum (NBD) with her mom, but that didn’t stop her from being the most boss, unimpressed pre-teen who ever lived.