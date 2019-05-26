What is Malia Obama’s life like at Harvard

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The eldest daughter of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Malia left for college in 2017. After a gap year, she enrolled at Harvard, and after two years there, let’s take a look at what she has been doing there.

Move-in day

Obama shared how he felt when he left his daughter off in college during a reception for the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children in Delaware, “For those of us who have daughters, it just happens fast.” He added that it felt “like open-heart surgery,” and even though he “was proud that he did not cry in front of her,” he said, “The Secret Service was off, looking straight ahead, pretending they weren’t hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough.” He also shared on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, “Michelle, she had like a cleaning glove, one of those yellow ones, she’s scouring the bathroom. Sasha … was helping make the bed and fold clothes … and I was basically useless.”

Indie rock music video

New Dakotas published a new music video for Walking On Air, which featured Malia. The band, whose members are Malia’s classmates, took down the video and published another one, where they just cut out Malia, but you can still see Malia’s performance through Entertainment Tonight. Before this, Malia worked as an intern at Weinstein company, before the Weinstein’s scandal, and she was even employed as an assistant production on-set for Halle Berry’s CBS show Extant and Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls.

Secret Facebook account

Daily Mail reported how Malia has a secret Facebook account. That created craziness all over the world, who were divided in opinions about Malia’s posts on Facebook, especially regarding Donald Trump.

Harvard class

Since Harvard was accused of not including minorities in its school, they “committed to enrolling diverse classes of students,” as stated by Rachel Dane, a Harvard representative. The minorities are now more included, and they represent around 50 percent of the class of 2021.

Dating

Rory Farquaharson, a fellow student of Malia is her boyfriend now. He comes from Britain, and he is a rugby player. Not long after their pictures together surfaced, Rory deleted his Instagram account. Barack Obama commented on his daughter dating, “The truth is, I’m pretty relaxed about it for two reasons. One is, Michelle, she’s such a great example of how she carries herself, her self-esteem not depending on boys to validate how you look or not letting yourself be judged by anything other than your character and intelligence.” He further added, jokingly that “because they have Secret Service, there’s only so much these guys can do.”

Style icon

Seventeen declared young Malia “the ultimate style icon” for her “fashion forward” outfits, described with: “Double Denim,” “Laid-Back Athleisure,” and “Schoolgirl With a Side of Hugs.” Her hairstyles are also in the center of attention.

Tabloids

Michelle Obama had an advice for her daughter, “Don’t wind up on Page Six.” When on a vacation with her friends, Malia was caught drinking wine, just like any other normal teenager, and that caused quite a stir amongst media. A lot of public figures came to defend Malia, like conservative radio voice Andrew Wilkow, who posted on Twitter, “Living like the 1%? Drinking underage? Let’s see the #democrats and media scream about ‘privilege’ here.” Jenna Bush Hager also came to aid Malia by stating, “Please don’t click on silly stories and let’s give Malia privacy.” Refinery 29 said how Malia “great taste in wine, but bad taste in friends.”

Source: nickiswift.com