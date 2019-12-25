Serena Williams’ Baby is Already Doing Chores

The tennis pro player Serena Williams has a two-year-old daughter named Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian. Despite her very young age, Olympia is already doing chores!

Serena Williams posted a video on her Instagram account, in which her youngster is cleaning a window while a Cinderella song is playing in the background. Olympia took a sponge in her tiny, little hair, and she used it to clean the glass. Adorable is not a big enough word to describe the baby. Olympia was wearing a little dress with some sneakers, and she had a ponytail.

Serena Williams is married to Alexis Ohanian, and they had Olympia in September two years ago, in 2017. The tennis pro player did want to reveal to the world that she is pregnant. However, her picture with a baby bump was accidentally posted on her social media account, and the tennis pro player said that that wasn’t her intention. And here we are today, with an adorable two-year-old daughter of Serena Williams is shown on her Instagram account doing chores!

Serena and Olympia have a special connection, and Serena is always showing it. She is not hiding her daughter, and she shouldn’t, as the two always look adorable. Olympia was even a part of Serena’s show during New York Fashion Week, and that was the first time that she was on a runway.

Olympia has an Instagram account on her own, but of course, the account Is run by Serena and Alexis. There is also a doll named Qai Qai, which also has an Instagram account, and that doll is in Olympia’s possession. Qai Qai has around 100,000 followers, which is quite impressive, considering that it is just a doll. Nevertheless, we are all in love with the bond that the two have, and we love following all their social media.