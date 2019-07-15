What did Serena Williams refuse to give Meghan Markle?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The Duchess of Sussex received negative press because of her friendship with various celebrities, but she is for sure supported by many influential people in Hollywood.

Now when Meghan became a mother, she will need all the support she can get. However, one of her friends recently said that there is one thing Meghan shouldn’t expect to get from her.

Who are Meghan’s celebrity friends?

Meghan is a self-made woman- she had a career as an actress way before she met Prince Harry and during that time she made many connections with celebrities that still last.

One of her closest friends is the actress Priyanka Chopra. They used to spend a lot of time together and they still remained friends even though they live on opposite sides of the world. She gave Meghan a beautiful present when Archie was born– the jewelry from house Tiffany.

Besides, George and Amal Clooney are her close friends as well. George even publicly defended Meghan when the press were targeting her during her pregnancy.

However, Meghan’s closest friend seems to be the tennis player Serena Williams.

How long have Meghan and Serena been friends?

Meghan and Serena first met in 2010 at a Super Bowl Party. After that, they have been spotted at many events together.

Serena always spoke good about Meghan and supported her to the press.

Of course, Williams was present at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018 and they stayed in touch after that as well.

What does Serena say about giving parenting advice?

Williams gave an interview about the nature of parenting in early July, in which she mentioned her relationship with Meghan Markle.

She thinks that giving parenting advice to a new mom might be overwhelming, so she doesn’t do that.

Serena has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and there is no doubt that these two women’s friendship will grow and evolve even more!

Source: cheatsheet.com