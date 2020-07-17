Sex Toys Online – India 2020

India has oblivious to talking about sex for a very very long time. It was usually a taboo, something to be only discussed in hush terms. India has given rise to Kamasutra, the tale of making and understanding the nature of love as well as eroticism, but it has always been very ignorant talking about it.

According to research, India is the sixth most sexually active country in the world and hence its demand for sex toys is never-ending. The past decade has seen a change in the mindset of the people owing it mostly to the younger generation. The topic of sex has become more acceptable to people and is no more a taboo at least in tier I and II cities.

People have started to give more importance to sexual pleasures in a relationship and oneself s own body. Gone are the days when people had to depend on partners to reach that ultimate state of pleasure. Making sex toys accessible in 2020 is no more a difficult job. All of it is just a click away, where you can come in contact with various websites that provide sex toys with discreet shipping.

The global market of sex toys has been estimated at a whopping $56 billion in 2020. According to sources, the Indian market for adult products has shown an increase of 35% on average every year. The estimates of the current market size of sex toys is around $228 million, which holds a large part of the global market.

So what actually comes under the sex toys?

There are many gender-based toys that are highly popular.

For example, dildos. As reported by representatives from amnaughty.in dildos are the most sold toys, and this is most likely due to those being the best companions you will want in your sexual fantasy world. They satiate your fantasy fulfilling all the possible desire that you might be craving for. Hence these are the best selling products in the market.

Well, if you want an extra oomph while using dildos, you have the perfect option of the vibrators. They not only transport you to the ultimate fantasy world but also helps in going for a longer period of time. No more dependence on your partner for satisfaction. These tools just do what they are meant to and they do it the best.

Not only the clitoris, g spot, vulva are the spots for pleasure sex but also the anal area. The rectum and the anus contain many nerve endings that make the rectum and the Anal area extremely sensitive. Hence the butt plugs. They help in stimulating the rectum area, thereby enhancing the overall sexual experience hence making it one of the most popular products in the sex toy market.

Other than these we have the wands and clitoris massagers which are also becoming popular now that the younger generation is more open to the idea of using sex toys, thereby it can be said in the few years to come they are going to be equally popular among the masses.

The sex toy industry in India has seen a gender bias wave in the past few years. Women have been more open to use and purchase Sex toys as compared to that of men. According to a leading portal, the gender ratio was 4:1. But the last two years have seen unprecedented growth in the demand of male sex toys.

So let’s dive into what are the most popular male sex toys?

The most common ones used are flesh lights, sex dolls, penis rings and penis pumps.

FLESHLIGHTS are artificial looking vaginas or anal openings that are meant to put the penis in. It is an artificial masturbator. It doesn’t matter whether you are solo or with a partner, this best selling product never disappoints. They are sophisticated in looks, thereby is easier to carry without being ashamed of anything. Its realistic design makes it very attractive and desirable. It does what it is meant to do in the best way. It is best selling for a reason.

SEX DOLLS are realistic looking sex toys that are anatomically similar to the human figure and aids in masturbation. Gone are the days when you need a partner to reach that ultimate level of sexual satisfaction. These realistic dolls give that extra boost in your sex life irrespective of whether you have a partner or not.

PENIS RINGS AND PUMPS are mainly used in cases of erectile dysfunction. Men in India have always been insecure regarding performance and size. These products are the perfect solutions to that. The penis ring help in increasing the blood flow in the penis during stimulation, thereby preventing erectile dysfunction. Hence these products are quite popular among Indian men.

The Indian market for sex toys has not always been the same for all the states. In the past, only the tier I and tier II cities responded well to the marketing strategy. However, in the past few years, surprisingly, there have been many more orders from tier III and tier IV cities. This has added a boost in the industry, thereby making it one of the most profitable trades in recent times. The increase in digital tech and the accessibility of these products available offline has been regarded as the reason for the exponential growth in the graph.

According to sources, Maharashtra is now leading in the adult product industry, with 42% revenue and 35% traffic. It is followed by Delhi and Gujarat. Tier III and Tier IV countries contribute to almost 18 % of the revenue.

The sex toy market in India has shown steady growth and definitely promises to be one of the leading sectors for years to come. With the growth in digital developments and e-commerce, the chances look even better.

The change in the mindset of the people is the root cause of the wave that has been seen in the adult product industry. Since online shopping has made a lot of products accessible to the normal crowd, it has also boosted the adult product industry. This industry will definitely show a massive surge in the years to come contributing to the global market.