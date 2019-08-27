The Real Dangers of Using Sex Toys

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

These are some of the best things to happen to love-making since human beings first started having sex. They can improve your sexual experience and give you more fulfillment. Additionally, they are always available whenever you need them.

According to OMG Kinky, using sex toys has its disadvantages. Let’s look at what those are and how you can protect yourself from them. You can think of these as dildo advice.

They can spread STDs

This is in a situation where you share your sex toys with your partner or others. Yours have intimate contact with your body. They mix with your bodily fluids and touch deep, sensitive tissue. As a result, if they are exposed to any sexually transmitted disease, it’s very easy for them to spread. You should think of your sex toys as personal, private belongings that should only be used by you. Even if you feel comfortable telling your friends and partner about your use of them, you should still use your toys alone.

It’s an odd thing to apply protection when using a sex toy. As a result, you’re much more vulnerable to STDs than if you were having sex with your exclusive partner. The simple way to mitigate this risk is to make your toys just for personal use.

They can be toxic

Just like what we discussed earlier, sex toys get access to delicate parts of your body. That’s why it’s crucial to take adequate care of them. Proper care includes having a special place where you keep them. This place should be as clean, and sterile as possible. Additionally, you should clean those properly.

Wash them before or after every use. You can also check for instructions from the manufacturer about how to take care of your toys. Sex is a pleasurable thing, and you don’t want something as trivial as careless handling of your toy to ruin that for you.

They can lower your desire for your partner

One of the primary reasons why people use sex toys is that it allows them to satisfy their sexual desire whenever they come up. In a relationship, you can’t always have sex with your partner when you want to. Busy schedules and fatigue can get in the way of immediate sexual fulfillment. This is when sex toys step in.

They offer limitless and timeless sexual pleasure. However, this can also cause problems between the two partners. If you derive pleasure from your toys, you may not have enough desire left to make love to your partner. This can cause a rift in your love-making, and that can transcend to other areas as well. The key is to find a balance between the two. Satisfy your desires with your toys, but understand that you need to be available for your partner as well.

They can cause disagreement between partners

This is like an extension of the previous point. Sex toys are intimate tools of pleasure, and it’s not uncommon to want to tell your partner about yours. If your partner doesn’t already know, sharing that information with them can help foster a new level of intimacy between the two of you. However, you’re also in danger of being judged. If your partner is conservative in their beliefs, they may not want to embrace the idea of sex toys.

Worse is the fact that they may judge you for using them. In this way, these can also cause a divide between the two of you. It all depends on how much you know about your partner’s beliefs and inclinations.