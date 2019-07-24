527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Aside from getting off, of course…

Getting it on is one the greatest pleasures in life (along with Netflix and delivery). However, some people enjoy it a LOT more than others. For example, some women hate the taste of semen while others lap it up happily. Some think queefing is embarrassing, while others want to try every position in the Kama Sutra — even the ones they know they won’t manage.

Everyone is built differently, which affects their horniness level. That’s fine, not all women have to be goddesses in bed. Even with more and more women embracing their sexuality these days, the more timid type of women who approach intercourse as perfunctory will always be around. It takes all kinds, you know?

So here are some of the hottest bits about getting it on that you don’t necessarily have to love, but probably appreciate. They come with the package, babes.

Nibbling

Lightly having your earlobes bitten is one of the best feelings in the world. Amazing how this tiny flap of skin on your head can instantly make your panties wet. Nibbling nipples is also great foreplay.

The D

When he’s so turned on and hard as a rock that you can feel his dick throbbing inside of you. Also, if you can feel it when he comes (with or without a condom), it makes you feel like a million bucks because you know gave him an amazing orgasm.

Smells

That bedroom can get hot and humid, which amplifies the mixed smells of latex, lube, sweat, semen, and vaginal discharge. Be proud of this unique melange of scents. It means that all parties (hopefully) enjoyed themselves thoroughly.

Let us know what it would be in the comments and SHARE this story!

Original by Jordie Lee