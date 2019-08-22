Adult Stars Coach You Into Giving The Perfect Foot Job

These girls have got it all down to a science
Adult film stars know their way around the bedroom and can probably teach you how to do the naughtiest things for your man. Working day in and day out with bodies, it’s no wonder they’re so skilled. They’ve had a lot of practice. This next move they have mastered will actually free up your arms for your next hand job. These ladies are going to show you how to work out your lower half, specifically those twinkle toes of yours!
Try it first
Georgia Jones claims she’s “never really tried.” She claims her feet are pretty rough from all her years of dancing.
Motion of the Ocean
The right movements can help things go off without a hitch. Just ask Jasmine Webb; she instructs first timers to “put the cock in the middle and move your feet up and down.” Then repeat.
Assume the Position
Allison Rey recommends getting in doggy style position for maximum effect, claiming, “It’s easier for him to look at my a** and p**sy while I jerk his c**k.”
Giving It Your All
Abella Jones feels like “anything can be done well if it’s done with passion.” Give it the good ol’ college try ladies!
Slippery When Wet
Piper Perri says that if you are going to attempt it, “moisturize.”
These boots were made for walking
Leya Falcon claims that some guys even like you to leave your shoes on. The concept is the same though. “Get the wiener in the middle of your arches and stroke,” she says.
SHARE this story!
Original by Leah Oby