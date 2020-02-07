Shannen Doherty is Battling Cancer Again

The American actress Shannen Doherty has revealed to the world that she is once again battling cancer. Last year she was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer.

The star of the shows like Charmed and Beverly Hills was first informed that she had cancer in 2015, but after two years of chemotherapy and the fight, she said that she is feeling great. Doherty appeared in Good Morning, America, on ABC, and she there revealed how she has cancer again.

The actress mentioned that her medical analysis and record would be available to the public as she has a legal battle with the insurance company. She also said that she wanted people to hear it from her, not somebody else.

Shannen Doherty was publicly speaking about her battle with cancer, and she was posting on her Instagram account videos of what she was going through. When Luke Perry died, the actress said how she thought it was strange that she was diagnosed with a deadly disease, but Perry, who was considered to be healthy, died before her. “It was really shocking. And the least I could do to honor him was to do that show. I still haven’t done enough, in my opinion. So it’s a hard one,” said the actress.

She further said, “One of the reasons, along with Luke, that I did 90210 and didn’t really tell anybody because I thought, people can look at that, other people with stage four can work too. Like our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis.

We still have some living to do. I had moments of great anxiety where I thought ‘I can’t really do this’, and Brian was the one person who, of that group of people that knew, that I told pretty quickly and said ‘here, this is what I’m dealing with.’ So, prior to shooting, he would always call me and say ‘listen, you know, whatever happens, I have your back. ‘He would look at me and be like ‘we got this, kiddo’, so Brian helped me through a lot.”