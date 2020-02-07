There Could Have Been Another Victim in Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash

The world still can’t get over the tragic death of probably one of the most famous basketball players today. Kobe Bryant lost his life alongside his daughter Gianna and other passengers when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

Nine people lost their lives in the tragic crash. Bryant, his daughter, and other passengers were on their way to a basketball tournament, in which Gianna participated. The date for Kobe Bryant service is yet to be announced, and Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Mayor, stated, “People have sent the most amazing ideas for tributes and boulevards and this and that.”

Other people who have lost their lives alongside Kobe and Gianna Bryant were John, Keri, and Alyssa Altobelli. Their service will be taking place on February 10 at Angel Stadium located in Anaheim, California. The service for Christina Mauser, Payton, and Sarah Chester and the helicopter pilot AraZobayan are not known to the public.

Another person who could have been aboard that helicopter was Nancy Lieberman. Lieberman is a part of the basketball Hall of Fame, and she said how Bryant invited her to come with her on that tragic day to coach Gianna. She revealed, “He said, ‘Come, you will stay at the house, and then we will go from Newport Beach…and we will get on the copter and go to the Mamba Academy, and you will put the kids through practice with me.'”

Lieberman had another thing planned for that day, but she could have been easily aboard with him and other victims. Hall of Famer shared with New York Post, “If [Bryant] had called me Saturday and I’m sitting around Dallas [with no plans], and he goes, ‘Come to Los Angeles, come watch Gianna play,’ I would’ve gone, there’s no doubt.” But she was scheduled to appear as an honoree at the Thurman Munson Awards Dinner. “I couldn’t breathe [when I heard the news]. I didn’t know if I was going to go to the hospital. It’s so sad. I’m just heartbroken and devastated. I don’t know if I’ve cried this much in years, just because of the proximity I had to him,” she shared.

Lieberman and Bryant were close friends, and she talked about both Kobe and Gianna. “I know what Kobe was doing was exactly what Thurman was doing. He loved his wife and he loved his kids. “I was with them at the Final Four a year ago, and we sat together and talked about her, and she was set to go on to the University of Connecticut, and she just wanted to be great. To have that at 13 was special. She had the Mamba mentality. She had the mind of Kobe, which, you can’t always get that.”