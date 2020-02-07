What Was Kirk Douglas’ Relationship With Catherine Zeta-Jones?

The amazing and wonderful actor Kirk Douglas passed away. He lived an incredible 103 years, and people still remember his movies like Spartacus, Lust for Life, The Strange Love of Martha Ivers, and many more amazing things he did during his long life.

The actor had four sons. Michael Douglas is also a famous actor, while Joel Douglas is a film producer. Peter Douglas is a TV and film producer, and Eric Douglas was an actor who unfortunately lost his life in 2004 when he was 46 years old. Kirk was married to Anne Buydens Douglas for 65 years, and she was on his deathbed, alongside their sons and grandchildren. Marcia Newberger was also present, as she was his close friend and publicist.

Michael Douglas shared a post on his Instagram account, revealing this devastating news, “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine (Zeta-Jones), a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Kirk mentioned in his last interview in 2017 how Anne, his wife saved his life. He shared with USA Today how he was supposed to give an award to Mike Todd, and he was scheduled to go with Todd’s private plane. Anne didn’t like that idea, and she said to her husband, “My wife says, ‘Why don’t you take a regular airplane?’ She kept insisting. And we had a big fight. I said, “‘OK, I won’t go.’ But I was very mad at her.” When Kirk was going back to Los Angles, he heard on the news that Mike Todd’s plane crashed, and everyone aboard the aircraft lost their lives. “She saved my life,” the legendary actor stated.

As for his relationship with his daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, there was nothing but love and respect for each other. When Michal and Catherine started dating, she received a warm welcome into the Douglas family. The legendary actor wrote a letter to his son and his wife on their 20th anniversary. He wrote, “Happy anniversary! Michael, you learned a very important lesson to stay married you must obey your wife! Keep practicing what I do with my wife. Daddy Kirk.” The actress shared the letter and wrote, “Dancing into our 20th year! Happy Anniversary my love. Such a beautiful letter from my father in law.”

On the day that he died, Zeta-Jones posted an image of her and her father-in-law, captioning the image with,” To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight…”