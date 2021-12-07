Common Shingle Roof Issues for Homeowners

Shingle replacement is the most common type of roof repair. Most homeowners prefer shingles because they are the most inexpensive and economical way to keep your home looking good. While they may be a common choice, they also come with their own set of problems that could have the homeowner pulling their hair out. Unfortunately, a slight problem can quickly turn into a much more fundamental problem if gone unchecked. In fact, several homeowners have opted to switch to the more reliable metal roofing instead.

Before making a roofing decision, it is advisable to get with a professional roofer. They can give you the best advice regarding the pros and cons of repair and replacement. Before making the final decision, there are a few key problems that should be taken into consideration.

Blistering

This is a widespread problem that contractors run into. When moisture seeps in, it causes it to expand and pop. Blistering often occurs during the summer months. Poor ventilation is another reason blistering can occur. It is imperative that the installer create adequate ventilation so that airflow will not be obstructed.

Blistering can lead to many other problems like exposing the roof to weather conditions. A contractor can inspect the problem and make the appropriate diagnosis. Unfortunately, if the damage is severe, it can cost a pretty penny to repair.

Curling

Curling is another widespread problem that occurs when the edges curl upward. The curling is very visible and can also cause significant problems if left unchecked.

There are several reasons why curling can happen. The reality is all roofing materials have a lifecycle. And once they outlive their usefulness, they begin to curl up and shrink. Other reasons why curling can happen include poor ventilation due to moisture getting trapped inside, improper installation that causes misalignment, and thermal shock. This phenomenon occurs during weather changes like rapid temperature drops from hot to cold. Unfortunately, thermal shock will leave the roof vulnerable to several problems over time.

Cracking

As shingles age, they can crack. Over time, sun, rain, hail, high winds, and other weather-related issues can cause wear and tear on a shingle roof. Homeowners should always be mindful of cracking, especially if the roof is older. More importantly, homeowners should check for premature cracking. This can happen if they were installed wrong or if the item is defective. Homeowners can do an inspection without going to the roof. In most cases, the damage is glaring and can be seen from ground level. Homeowners who see the cracks and other abnormalities should hire a contract immediately for a closer inspection. Problems should be addressed as soon as possible. Allowing issues to go unchecked can lead to more expensive problems down the road.

Mold & Mildew

Mold, mildew, and even algae can affect a shingle roof in areas where the humidity is high. Mold, mildew, and algae can be identified by long black streaks on the roof. Fortunately, there are certain brands of shingles that prevent mold, mildew, and algae to form. This is an issue that should be addressed immediately. Mold and mildew can cause severe damage and it also opens the homeowner up to serious health issues. Get the shingles replaced as soon as possible.

Missing Shingles

Because they are installed one by one, they can come unattached from the roof. the detachment of one shingle can have a snowball effect and lead to a few problems. A few things can cause shingles to come off; high winds are often the culprit. Shingles can also be dislodged by an object striking them. Other reasons include having a broken shingle, brittle sealant on the back, the shingle is not professionally installed, or the shingle being installed at the wrong temperature. Homeowners who notice a missing shingle on the roof should have it inspected and repaired as quickly as possible. A missing shingle can lead to water damage and other issues.

Installation Error

While most contractors do a particularly good job with installing new roofs, not all have the knowledge, skill, or best interests at heart. Anytime you find a contractor, it is imperative that you thoroughly check their credentials. The unfortunate fact is not all contractors are licensed or qualified to do the work. Before you hire a contractor, always verify:

License in good standing

Reviews and recommendations from friends, family, Angie’s List etc.

Individuals who are attentive and responsive to all questions

Past or current lawsuits

How knowledgeable they are about the process

If you find any red flags, simply do not hire this individual. A contractor that lacks the proper licensing, skills, and integrity can be a huge headache. Always find a credible and experienced contractor for roof inspection and repair. The opposite can leave you with inferior work and being tied up in court for a long while.

Final Thoughts

Shingle replacement can be an inexpensive and straightforward process if the damage is caught in a timely manner and experienced professionals are hired to do the task. While shingles are the preferred method for residential roofing, homeowners should also know they can be problematic.

Homeowners looking into shingle repair and installation should thoroughly investigate the pros and cons of this type of roofing. Once that decision is made, find a licensed professional roofer to perform the task. Always inquire about warranties and guarantees on the installation. Always read between the lines because the devil is often in the details. Homeowners should always get a clear understanding of what is covered, what is not, and how long. Get all of this nailed down before the contractors show up to start the work.

Always ask plenty of questions about shingle roofing. A professional installer should have no problem addressing all the homeowner's questions and concerns. And, never try to fix the problem on your own.