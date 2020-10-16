8 Signs that Your Kitchen is in Serious Need of an Update

People often have a very personal relationship with their kitchen and often grow accustomed to it. Some get too comfortable with the current design and might not realise that it’s getting outdated. But you could be doing so much more with space and recuperate much of this investment on the back end. Making the right changes could make the area more inviting and functional, and give you more space to work. Let’s take a look at a few signs that your kitchen is in serious need of an update.

1. Storage Space is Limited

You can never have enough storage space. This applies to any room in the house, but there’s no place where it’s more important than in the kitchen. You want easy access to your essentials, but you don’t want to have to break your back every time you need that one pot you use twice per year. This is why you need storage that will allow you to work strategically and limit clutter.

You want advanced storage that will allow you to tuck away pots and pans, but appliances also. This, however, is not something you can do easily on your own, so you can check out a service like www.hunterhalldesign.co.uk. Companies like Hunter Hall will not only be able to come with storage solutions but could also help you find tons of other ways to improve the design to facilitate flow in the kitchen.

2. Limited Countertop Space

If you like to cook, then having enough kitchen space is essential. You don’t want to have to prepare dishes one at a time and constantly shuffle and knock things over while you’re working. Having enough countertop space will not only make the kitchen more functional, but safer as well. If you can only fit a microwave and a few dishes on your countertops, then it’s definitely a sign that you need to add space.

3. No Space for Appliances

This is a common issue with older houses. Many weren’t made for the type of appliances we have today. While you may have assumed that that new fridge would fit in that nook, you might come home to an unpleasant surprise. For instance, the fridge might actually fit but stick out to the point that it blocks a door. In that case, you’ll have little choice but to rip and move some things around.

4. Poor Cabinetry

Cabinetry is one of the things that will give away your kitchen’s age more than anything. And there are typical tons of cabinets, which means that it will be the first thing that will stand out for many people. Outdated cabinetry instantly cheapens a kitchen, which is a shame when considering how little needs to be done to spruce it up.

Some will advocate that you paint over the doors, but it’s much trickier than you might imagine. You have to keep in consideration that the kitchen suffers conditions that are completely different than any other room in the house. This means that the cabinets have to be treated to deal with these conditions.

Cabinets first need to be stripped then sanded down. A special treatment also has to be applied before being painted over. You will then need to paint them using a paint gun, and unless you have experience with these things, chances are you’ll end up with a complete mess on your hands.

This means that you should either consider working with a professional or go for something simple. Sometimes, all it could take is adding some new handles to change the whole look of the cabinets and your kitchen.

5. The Layout is Awful

While you may have been impressed by the massive kitchen island when you first came to the house, you might’ve fallen out of love with it over the years because of how cumbersome it is. The main purpose of the kitchen is to cook, and while it’s nice to have a spot where the kids can play and have a conversation if it’s hindering workflow, you should consider having the layout revised.

6. Mould and Mildew

Mildew and mold are two of the worst things you can encounter as a homeowner. It’s not only smelly and unsightly but a health hazard as well. Mold spores can enter the respiratory system and either aggravate or cause symptoms and have to be taken care of immediately.

One of the prime areas for mould is under the sink. While you can do everything you want to get rid of it, you have no idea of whether the solution will be permanent. And that’s only the mould you can actually see. If there’s mould in one place, chances are it’s hidden in other areas as well, such as drywall behind critical areas. In some cases, you’ll have no choice but to rip out anything that covers the drywall and replace it.

7. Poor Lighting

It can be very tough to get work done in a kitchen if there’s poor lighting. Things become worse when the kitchen is also the dining room. You don’t only want to make sure that you can see what you’re doing when cooking or picking things up in the middle of the night, but you also want to create a convivial space for you and your partner or family. This is why special attention needs to be given to lighting and you will have to consider additional sources of light if you feel they’re insufficient, whether they’re natural or artificial.

8. You Hate Being There

If you’re uncomfortable in the kitchen or simply don’t want to be there, it’s clearly a sign that it’s time for a change. Maybe it’s too cramped, or the air is muggy. Or maybe it has too cold of a feel. No matter the reason, you should be able to enjoy your kitchen, so you’ll have to identify sticking points and make the fixes necessary.

Conclusion

The kitchen is the central room in many houses, and it shouldn’t be neglected. If you notice any of these signs, we strongly suggest you consider giving it a small or big makeover depending on your needs.