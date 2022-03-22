6 Tips to Simplify Your Gift-giving Process for Every Occasion

Gift giving is becoming a difficulty and an obligation for so many of us, but it really shouldn’t be.No matter what the occasion is and no matter who the person you are buying a gift is, we often see this type of social interaction as a heavy burden. Gift-giving shouldn’t be perceived like that and it was never a way for you to feel burdened, but over time it has grown to be just like that for so many of us. There are numerous things out there that can be a gift to you or someone you love. Some are more expensive and flashier than others and this is probably a part of the problem we have now.

The difference in the ability to set a certain amount of money for someone else, in a form of a gift, varies from one person to another. Since time-shifted, gift-giving shifted with it and we all became burdened with our abilities to give someone, something that they deserve or that is equal to the worth of something they gave us.

Luckily for you, we are here today to help you deal with those problems and we will show you how to simplify the gift-giving process no matter what the occasion is. We also want you to know about Personally Picked because that is another place that can help you pick out awesome and wonderful things.

1. Who to gift?

We are all pretty generous and that is somehow coded in our DNA. Whether there is someone we just met a few days ago or is it someone we know for 10 years we will most likely opt to get them both gifts if there is an occasion asking for that. We like to feel sorry and we all try not to offend anyone and this is why we usually gift everyone whether they deserve it or not. Now depending on the occasion and the situation we can choose who to gift, but what we can do is stop and ask ourselves does that someone need to get something from us? Do we need to buy a gift that will not be used with the money we most likely do not have? Why stress over it and why put a strain on things? Choose the ones that you will gift very carefully and try to understand that not everyone feels about you like you do to them, that is another way that will save you a lot on gifts and the number of people that you will buy gits next special occasion.

2. Time over gifts

Sometimes you are lucky enough to be surrounded by people who like you more than any gift you can or will give them. This is something that is called a true relationship or a true friendship. Instead of constantly showering them with gifts, expensive or not, try to take a different approach. Try to aim toward spending more quality time with them instead of giving gifts. This way you will both have something to enjoy, and what is even more interesting you will both have something to remember and cherish more than any type, sort or kind of trinket that money can buy.

3. If in doubt ask

One more thing that has gotten gift-giving tough is the fact that we are all hard to shop for. No matter how easy you think you are, you are a big issue to someone picking a gift for you. This is why we all stress for no good reason and why we usually overpay for presents because we are always aiming for something that will be perfect for that special someone. The easy way to simplify this and to ease the burden of your shoulder is to simply ask what they want or need and get that thing exactly. This is also within reasonable limits of course.

4. Experience gifts

Now, these aren’t that difficult to plan or get and they are always extremely well received. What an experience gift means is that you know someone so well and you know their enjoyments as much, that you can go and get them a perfect gift that will indulge their enjoyment even more. Gift certificates for movies for those who are a lover of motion pictures. Gift tickets to natural gardens for those that are outgoing and enjoy nature. You can gift tickets to museums, music concerts and plenty more. This is why these are not that expensive and not that difficult to gift. You need to know your significant other and you have to know what they love and enjoy, hence the experience gifts.

5. Gifts that don’t clutter

Now when you are considering a gift giving you have to consider the other persons’ space and will they have anywhere to place it. You need an ideal gift that is both usable and lovable and that will potentially not end up in a basement or attic collecting dust. The perfect gifts that fall into each of these categories are consumable ones. Favourite food or drinks like favourite coffee blend or bottle of wine, flowers or pretty much anything else that can be considered consumable or enjoyable without adding more on to their other stuff laying around their home.

6. Usable and personalized

These two categories can fall into the same one because when you think of usable gifts you cannot think about them without knowing what that person will use them for. This is why these are also highly personalized and great gifts that will always be well received. Having something bought or gifted to someone, and personalized to their style or use case scenario is always a great recipe for a thoughtful gift. These don’t have to be that expensive either, it all comes down to what that person is interested in and what they will use your gift for. It can be as little as gardening gloves with special colours or names on them, to a subscription to certain services like music streaming platforms to Netflix or similar. The limit is your imagination and the knowledge of the person you are buying for.