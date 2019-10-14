Smoking Damages Ladies Hearts And Lungs Way More Than Men’s

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Cigarettes are sexist! According to a new study by scientists at the University of Minnesota and Johns Hopkins University, female smokers face a 25 percent greater risk of developing heart disease than males who do a comparable amount of puff-puffing. Similarly, lady smokers have double the risk of lung cancer. These alarming stats come from crunching the data on 2.4 million people between the years of 1966 and 2010, so it’s no joke. And the scientists have a theory on why this is happening. “Women might extract a greater quantity of carcinogens and other toxic agents from the same number of cigarettes than men,” they say. So put that in your “inspiration to quit” hat and … smoke it.

Original by: