Funny Girl Sex Guide: Debunking Some Female Masturbation Myths

I remember when I first came out as a masturbator. It was freshman year of college and my hallmates and I were playing Never Have I Ever. The topic of masturbation came up and I totally lied and said I didn’t do it.

One of the other girls in the room looked at me and was basically like, “Girl please, yes you do. And so do I. I masturbated this morning.” And the funny thing was, I had too. I suddenly realized that I didn’t need to hide it anymore. Fast forward 15+ years and here I am, talking about touching myself on the internet. HOW FAR I HAVE COME! So yeah, everyone masturbates, women included. But here are some things men get wrong about female masturbation

Original by Amelia McDonell-Parry