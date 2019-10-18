Special occasions and what you should wear

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It is essential to always look your best, especially on special occasions. Whether it is a wedding, a party, or even a job interview, you are evaluated by how you dress. The way you dress says a lot about who you are and affects how people see you. They make snap decisions about who you are from how you look, so impressions matter, meaning dressing also matters.

The dressing is the art of knowing how to look and behave on various occasions you attend. They dictate how you should dress to suit the mood of the events. When dressing for any occasion, it is about paying respect to the event and the people around you. Below are some pointers on how to dress for every occasion.

1. Wedding dress code

Wedding dress codes can vary from formal to casual. If the wedding party hasn’t specified what the dress code is on the invitation card, let the time and place it is being held be your guide. Women should avoid wearing white clothes as the color is reserved for the bride. Instead, they can wear floor-length gowns, wrap dresses, or any outfit that suits the wedding and accessories as per the mood of the event.

For men, a tuxedo works best. Unless the wedding theme calls for different attire, you can never go wrong with a dark-colored suit. Remember to choose colors that suit the time and season. As for accessories, getting the perfect wedding tie and other accessories are essential to complete your look. Visit John Henric’s website and check some available.

2. For a dinner party

The dress code for a dinner party varies depending on whether it is a formal event or not. For a formal dinner party, cocktail wear is acceptable, but it is always wise to ask the host for advice, so you do not overdress and make other guests uncomfortable.

3. Company parties

You don’t want to dress too provocatively at such an event as your job persona depends on it. The dress code for company parties is mostly smart casual work-appropriate attire. When it comes to working events, you should always keep it professional. For women, dress pants, casual dress, or a blouse-skirt combo will do. Men are advised to stick to khakis, a dress shirt, and good shoes.

4. Job interview dress code

At an interview, first impressions matter, and you want your dressing to show that you are disciplined and committed, so you need to look polished. A suit is standard attire. Women should avoid accessorizing too much or wearing dangly jewelry. A watch is enough, even for men.

5. Religious events

These include baptisms, bar mitzvahs, or other religious events. The dress code is often conservative, so women can wear knee-length skirts or dresses and ensure that they cover up their shoulders and neck. Men can wear a suit or any smart-casual outfit.

The simplest rule to dressing is to always dress according to your body type, the season and the time of day. When accessorizing, less is more so use statement pieces to pull a look together and make sure you are comfortable and elegant.