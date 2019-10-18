5 Tips on How to Plan a Perfect Wedding Destination

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With the world at your fingertips, you can decide to have your big day anywhere you desire. The picture of your ideal wedding destination is clear. Several attractive venues are winking at you. So how do you select the unforgettable one?

Here are some things described by BridalSecrets professionals to keep in mind when planning your destination wedding.

Let the wedding dress lead you

Your bridal gown and your destination for this special day should marry before you do. Take note of the weather season of your preferred destination and see how your dress will fit in.

If it’s winter there and you and your bridesmaids only have silk halter-top dresses, it will be torturous.

Ease of travel

How easy is it to travel to the place of choice? Choose a location that has fewer or no travel restrictions.

Wedding planning has its share of troubles. Contending with travel advisories, bans, and impossible immigration laws is an unwelcome addition.

Once you have made your decision, find out what will be needed to travel to avoid last-minute surprises.

Inform everyone on your team to finalize all the travel requirements in good time.

Check tourist visa duration

Before making any bookings, confirm how long you will be allowed to be in the country. Some countries grant longer tourist visas than others.

Ease of executing your wedding theme

If you have an elaborate wedding theme, find out if it is executable in the chosen place.

Some things are just not available in some countries or localities. Choose a location that can easily access the things you need for your wedding. The choice of flowers and menu ingredients should not have to be shipped from distant places as well.

Check out the reviews and comments that other clients have left on the service provider’s website and social media platforms.

Less than 3.5 stars rating means the providers are not efficient. Satisfied clients are happy clients and will happily leave positive comments. Do not ignore negative reviews.

Country Stability and security

If you are planning on traveling to a different country, consider how stable and secure it is. More important than having a delightful wedding is your safety.

You may be an adrenaline junkie who loves the war front, but you are traveling with some people as well. Their safety is somewhat your obligation.

Follow the news and read about the political climate of your venue. Is there political unrest? Are there incidences of xenophobia or any attacks on foreigners?

Choose a place that guarantees safety for you and your bridal team.

Conclusion

The only two things significant for a perfect day is you and your spouse. Plan the best you can and then set out to have fun. Even if sand blows on the wedding cake.