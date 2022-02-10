How To Spend Your Lunch Break When You Work Remotely

Working remotely has proven to be a more challenging process than anyone had imagined. Even though you’re not commuting to an office every day, and you’ll likely have saved yourself a couple of hours of sleep, you might have trouble putting proper limits to your working hours and spend more time in front of your computer.

Needless to say, working from home has blurred the boundaries between personal and professional lives, which results in a work schedule that stops for no one. So, it’s very likely that most employees multitask and eat their lunch in front of their laptops.

But, working through your lunch might be doing more harm than good to your productivity levels and performance. Actually, new studies suggest that a break from your work can drastically enhance your performance and help you avoid bunt-out. In this article, we have compiled a list of tips to help you maximise your lunch break and have more fun during your workweek.

Play Mobile Games

As we mentioned earlier, you are not really on a break if you’re in front of your computer working or thinking about work. This is why it’s a good idea to relax and give yourself a chance to take your mind off your day-to-day tasks by playing mobile games. It provides numerous opportunities to immerse yourself in a virtual, engaging world that includes playing puzzles, first-shooter games, action games, RPG games, idle games, and many other titles.

Also, there are plenty of games from top providers available for free on the App Store and Google Play. Besides, if you want to work on your skills and still have fun, there are brain-training apps that feature different games designed to improve your memory, cognitive skills, focus, and reflexes.

As the gaming selection on mobile devices keeps expanding, there are even mobile casino games that you can access on online casinos. So, if you want to try your luck with slots, or even card games like poker, there are a plethora of options available on mobile-friendly casino sites. All you need to do is register on the casino site, and you can access the collection from your smartphone’s browser.

Also, if the platform has a separate downloadable app, the mobile app is accessible on both iOS and Android devices. Of course, you need to choose the right online casinos, and to make the decision easier, you can check out uudetkasinot.com, where you can compare different casinos and learn about their features.

Physically Change Locations

It might be tempting to spend your lunch break in front of your laptop on the same spot you have been most of your day. For example, if you’re working from your kitchen or living room, it can be difficult to make other arrangements for your lunch.

However, we suggest physically changing location just to make sure that your brain understands the boundary between your professional and personal life. So, you can eat your lunch in your living room, or just switch tables.

Either way, it’s important to change the scenery once in a while and do something that is fun for you on your lunch break. For instance, you can have your lunch outside your home, in the park, or you can invite friends over during your lunch break. This will help you set better boundaries regarding your time, and it’s another way to shake up your weekly routine.

Have Coffee Break With Friends

Remote working might prevent you from spending quality time with your colleagues or your friends, especially if you live in a rural area or most of your friends and colleagues live in different neighbourhoods. But, fortunately, there are great options thanks to the internet which will bring you closer to your co-workers. You can set up a virtual coffee date with your friends, or you can actually have lunch with them in a café or a restaurant.

This will give you something to look forward to during your workday, and it’s another opportunity to spend your time in another setting. It will also force you to stop working on your break while having lunch with your colleagues virtually is a good way to get to know them better, share ideas, and talk to them face-to-face outside a Skype meeting or email exchange.

Work-Out

Getting up and doing some kind of physical activity, whether that’s yoga or a short workout, will energize you, boost your mood, and help you tackle your work tasks for that day. Because we’re working from home, our desks, as well as the working environment, might not be suitable for our posture.

By now, we are all aware of the disadvantages for our health from a sedentary lifestyle. This is why it’s a good idea to take a break to stretch and do some physical activities.

There are mobile apps like the 7-minute workout, which will offer different workouts based on your experience and goals. Otherwise, simple stretches will help you relieve some tension and improve your posture. Of course, if you don’t know where to start, you can always watch YouTube tutorials that go into more detail about certain workouts and yoga poses, for example.

All you need to do is just make the time for your workout session; even if you only have a window of 10 or 15 minutes, the physical exercises can have a great positive impact on your physical health and performance at work.

Listen to Music

Listening to music can be really relaxing on your lunch break, and it can help you focus better on your next task. Of course, if you are doing demanding work, music might be distracting. So, taking a break to listen to your favorite songs or just dance to some music can be beneficial for your productivity. In addition, it gives your mind and body a much-needed rest, even if it’s just for five minutes. Plus, you can easily download mobile apps like Spotify, SoundCloud, Pandora, or YouTube to create a playlist that fits your goals, preferences, and mood.