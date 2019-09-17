Spice up Your Intimate Life: Top 10 Essentials for Passionate Couples

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We all know that most of us have a quite busy life and we often forget to dedicate ourselves to spending quality time with our partners. Sure love is there, but neglecting all these little things that are very important to keep your love life interesting is easy. And the result is that fire simply disappears. By the time you realize that something’s not right, it might seem late, so we have some tips on how to keep the passion.

Some people are imaginative and create their ways to bring back the excitement. Others prefer to introduce sex toys, and they often search for MyToyForJoy Reviews.

Whatever is the case, we prepared some tips that might come as useful.

Be Spontaneous

Remember how it was when you were in your teens. Instead of overthinking try to enjoy spur of the moment. If you are at the family dinner, excuse yourself by saying you go to the toilet and signal your lover to follow you for a quickie. Or make an appointment in a romantic restaurant without reason.

Explore Each Other’s Fantasies

Because of mainstream media, we often tend to think that having sexual fantasies is something weird. We are afraid to share them with our partners because of fear of rejection or ridicule. However, everyone has fantasies related to sex, and they are a perfectly normal part of healthy sexuality. If you are worried, it is possible that your partner is as well, and you might end up missing out on really cool things.

Take a Shower Together

This trick is as old as time. Having a shower generally is super relaxing and doing it with someone you love it additionally wakes up the senses. You won’t believe what a simple back rub can do. Washing each other is incredibly sexy and will lead you straight to bed. Making love in the shower is also an interesting experience, although many shower gels and shampoos dry the natural lubricants.

Sometimes it is cool to go out on a date before having sex. You might think that making an appointment isn’t very romantic, but it proves as necessary, especially in the case of new parents or has been living together for some time. Parenting is super joyful but makes people forget about their needs.

Talk About Your Wishes

Being aware of what each one likes in bed is very helpful. Asking your partner what she or he prefers, or are they enjoying making love with you shows them how important they are. This always makes them want you more.

Sexting

If you think that sending sex messages to the one you love is reserved for young people, think twice. Not only that there is no age limit but sending your partner messages to show how excited you are, is a fantastic way to make your sex life more interesting. People who are in long-distance relationships, for example, know the importance of sexting quite well. Try sending little messages to your partner, and it will soon be clear that gets as good as it was at the beginning. And, probably even better.

Learn New Sex Positions

This is maybe the easiest but also one of the most effective ways to spice up your love life. If your partner is hesitant about it, then take upon a mission to discover new ways of making love that will please both. Talk to her or him through some of your ideas. Another thing, try reading together about different positions and see what is best.

Have Sex in Different Places

Constantly making love in your bedroom can become a bit monotonous regardless of how pleasant it is. Try having sex on a sofa in a living room, kitchen counter, or office table. Also, if you have a chance, you can rent a room in a hotel or try out making love outdoors. It is a kind of game-changing for sure.

Don’t Be Afraid to Show Affection

We are often super worried about what others will think if we show our partners how attractive they are in public because we are used to thinking that we should show our affection openly. Be foolish! Instead of thinking about others, think about making you and your partner happy. Sharing bites of food between kisses is, in most cases, perfectly enough.

Avoid Routine

Whatever you decide to do, just make sure to be innovative. Repetition can make both of you lose interest pretty quickly. There are plenty of things that are already tried that can be useful or alternatively, invent stuff of your own but try to avoid falling into a routine.

Conclusion

If your question is how to spice up my married life, it might seem incredible, but little things can do wonders. We hope that you liked our tips on how to improve family life and that they will be of use.